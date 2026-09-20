Clicks Communicator brings 4.03-inch AMOLED display and physical keyboard to Android 17

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Clicks is preparing the Communicator, a compact Android smartphone built around a physical keyboard and a 4.03-inch AMOLED touchscreen. The device uses MediaTek’s 4nm Dimensity 8300 platform, includes 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and is designed to operate either as a standalone phone or alongside another smartphone.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8300, identified by Clicks as the MT8883, is built on a 4nm process and integrates an octa-core Armv9 CPU with four Cortex-A715 cores clocked at up to 3.35GHz and four Cortex-A510 cores reaching up to 2.2GHz. Graphics are handled by a Mali-G615 MC6 GPU, while the platform also includes MediaTek’s APU 780 for AI workloads and an integrated 5G modem.

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The SoC supports LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 storage, although Clicks lists the Communicator specifically with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. A microSD slot supports capacities up to 2TB.



MediaTek Dimensity 8300 block diagram

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The 4.03-inch AMOLED display provides a resolution of 1080 × 1200 pixels. Below it is a four-row physical keyboard with individually shaped keys and a spacebar that also incorporates a fingerprint sensor.

The keyboard is touch-sensitive, allowing users to scroll through messages, webpages and other content without moving to the touchscreen. A dedicated Clicks key can be assigned to shortcuts, while a side-mounted button supports voice input, recordings and transcription.

Clicks will offer the keyboard in English QWERTY, French AZERTY, German QWERTZ, Korean and Arabic configurations. The operating system supports a wider range of languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Arabic and simplified and traditional Chinese.



Clicks Communicator Signal LED

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The phone includes a 50MP rear camera with autofocus and optical image stabilization, along with a 24MP fixed-focus front camera. A customizable side notification LED can be assigned to specific applications or contacts.

Wireless connectivity includes 5G NR, 4G LTE, 3G and 2G cellular support, as well as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth and NFC. Clicks lists a wide range of supported cellular bands, including 5G n71, n77 and n78.

Dual-SIM operation is supported through one physical nano-SIM and an eSIM, with both able to remain active simultaneously. The nano-SIM and microSD slots are located beneath the removable rear cover.



Clicks Communicator design

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Additional hardware includes USB-C, Qi2 wireless charging and a 3.5mm audio jack. The enclosure also incorporates a physical kill switch and replaceable rear covers, while the side controls use brushed aluminum buttons.

Measuring 130.5 × 78.63 × 12mm and weighing 170g, the Communicator is powered by a 4,350mAh lithium-ion battery rated for more than 800 charge cycles. Clicks says it moved away from the previously planned silicon-carbon chemistry after testing found that silicon-carbon batteries failed commonly used battery qualification tests at a higher rate than conventional lithium-ion cells.



Clicks Communicator size comparison

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Android 17 is planned as the shipping operating system. Clicks says the device will receive at least four years of Android version updates, through at least Android 20, along with a minimum of five years of security updates. Android StrongBox support is also listed for hardware-backed secure storage.

According to Clicks, the Communicator can be used either as a primary smartphone or as a companion to devices such as an iPhone, Galaxy or Pixel. As a standalone device, it supports regular cellular service through its own nano-SIM or eSIM, while internet-based messaging and calling applications such as WhatsApp and Telegram can also be used independently.



Clicks Communicator message hub

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Further Information

The Clicks Communicator is currently available for preorder at $499, compared with a stated regular price of $649. The discounted pricing is scheduled to end on September 30, 2026, and Clicks indicates on its product page that shipments are expected to begin in December.