ASUS NUC 15 Pro Cyber Canyon Highlights Compact Design and Intel Ultra CPUs

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The ASUS NUC 15 Pro, also known as Cyber Canyon, is a compact mini PC built for professional computing needs. Available in Slim and Tall versions, it features Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel Arc Graphics, offering strong performance and flexible connectivity.

Cyber Canyon integrates the latest Intel Core Series 2 Ultra processors with hybrid architecture, delivering up to 99 TOPS of AI acceleration and an 18% performance boost over the previous generation. A range of processor options is available to meet varying workload requirements, including configurations with Intel Arc Graphics and Intel vPro technology: