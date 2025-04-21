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ASUS NUC 15 Pro Cyber Canyon Highlights Compact Design and Intel Ultra CPUs

Apr 20, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 393 views

The ASUS NUC 15 Pro, also known as Cyber Canyon, is a compact mini PC built for professional computing needs. Available in Slim and Tall versions, it features Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel Arc Graphics, offering strong performance and flexible connectivity.

Cyber Canyon integrates the latest Intel Core Series 2 Ultra processors with hybrid architecture, delivering up to 99 TOPS of AI acceleration and an 18% performance boost over the previous generation. A range of processor options is available to meet varying workload requirements, including configurations with Intel Arc Graphics and Intel vPro technology:

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NUC 15 Pro Slim Features
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Corresponding SKUs are available in both Slim and Tall chassis variants to align with these processor classes.

In terms of connectivity, the NUC 15 Pro supports PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSDs along with PCIe Gen4 expansion. Wireless communication is enabled by Intel Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. Dual HDMI 2.1 ports and Thunderbolt 4 allow support for up to four 4K displays, while USB 3.2 Gen2 ports ensure reliable peripheral integration.

NUC 15 Pro Tall Features
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The Slim and Tall models mainly differ in physical footprint and internal expandability. The Slim variant measures 117 × 112 × 37 mm and is optimized for space-constrained setups. It includes a complete array of front and rear I/O ports, such as three USB 3.2 Gen2 ports on the front, dual HDMI 2.1, dual Thunderbolt 4, 2.5 Gb Ethernet, and additional USB ports on the rear.

NUC 15 Pro Cyber Canyon
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The Tall version increases the height to 54 mm, allowing for optional internal expansions such as a second M.2 SSD or additional Ethernet and serial ports. While both versions share the same external I/O layout, the Tall model is more flexible for future upgrades and complex installations.

Both systems are MIL-STD-810H certified for durability and feature a scratch-resistant matte chassis.

Further Information

Pricing for the NUC 15 Pro Cyber Canyon ranges from $709.00 to $1,259.00, depending on configuration, and is available via the Simply NUC online store.

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