5-inch HMI and 47 x 114mm SBC run on Dragonwing IQ-2390

Twitter/X Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

SECO has added two compact industrial platforms based on Qualcomm’s Dragonwing IQ-2390 processor: the Compact Vision 5 Dragonwing IQ-2390, a 5-inch panel-mounted HMI, and the SBC-Dragonwing-IQ-2390, a 47 × 114mm single-board computer for custom embedded systems. Both platforms support on-device AI, industrial connectivity and SECO’s Yocto Linux-based Clea OS.

The Dragonwing IQ-2390 integrates application processing, graphics, vision and control functions on a single device. According to SECO, the platform includes an integrated ISP, a RISC-V microcontroller, an audio DSP and an NPU rated at 1.1 TOPS for supported on-device AI workloads.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



Both SECO platforms are available with 2GB or 4GB of RAM and 16GB of eMMC storage. Shared connectivity includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C and industrial interfaces, along with a 9V to 24V DC input.



Dragonwing IQ-2390 block diagram

(click image to enlarge)

At the processor level, the Dragonwing IQ-2390 supports dual Gigabit Ethernet with Time-Sensitive Networking, along with 3D graphics, industrial control and local vision processing. SECO is targeting applications such as operator panels, machine controllers, vending systems, access-control equipment and compact industrial vision devices.

The Compact Vision 5 integrates the processing platform with a 5-inch touchscreen in a panel-mounted enclosure measuring 145.5 × 102.4 × 33.4mm. Its front panel carries an IP65 rating, while interfaces include RS232, RS485, CAN, Gigabit Ethernet and USB-C.



Compact Vision 5 Dragonwing IQ-2390

(click image to enlarge)

SECO says additional 4.3-inch and 7-inch versions are planned. The 5-inch model is intended for operator interfaces, industrial machinery, vending equipment and other applications where the display and computing platform can be integrated as a single unit.

(click image to enlarge)

The SBC-Dragonwing-IQ-2390 provides the same processor and memory foundation in a 47 × 114mm board-level form factor. It includes serial interfaces, CAN, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, along with an expansion connector for camera, audio, Ethernet, USB and I2C/I3C signals.

This board is aimed at custom controllers, gateways, user interfaces and other embedded systems where OEMs require more control over the final enclosure and peripheral configuration.



SECO Clea software platform architecture

(click image to enlarge)

Both products run Clea OS 2.0 and are planned to support Clea OS 3.0. Clea OS is SECO’s Yocto Linux-based embedded operating system and provides facilities for application deployment, software maintenance, secure updates and remote device management.

SECO also lists Secure Boot, OTA software updates, device monitoring and Docker-based application management among the security and lifecycle features available through the Clea environment.



SECO AI Audio Dongle

(click image to enlarge)

SECO additionally offers its AI Audio Dongle as an optional USB-connected accessory for both systems. The device uses a microphone array with beamforming to establish a focused voice-interaction zone in noisy environments and includes a mono 3W speaker.

The dongle also integrates a 2592 × 1944 camera capable of 30fps operation, with autofocus from 10cm to infinity, a 70-degree diagonal field of view and an illumination LED. Connectivity is provided through a USB 2.0 client interface on a USB Type-C connector.



SECO AI Audio Dongle features

(click image to enlarge)

The dongle also runs Clea OS and is designed for voice-based HMI applications in environments with surrounding machinery, conversations or other background noise. The accompanying datasheet describes microphone filtering beyond 1.5 meters in all directions.

Further Information

SECO has opened an Early Access Program for both the Compact Vision 5 Dragonwing IQ-2390 and SBC-Dragonwing-IQ-2390. Pricing and general availability have not yet been announced.