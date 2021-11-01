Expandable Tiger Lake DIN-railer serves up 2.5GbE with TSN

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Advantech’s fanless, rugged “UNO-148” DIN-rail PC runs on an 11th Gen U-series CPU and offers 2.5GbE with TSN, 2x GbE, 3x USB 3.2 Gen2 2x DP, 3x M.2, mini-PCIe, isolated DIO and COM, and optional SATA and PCIe x4.



UK based Impulse Embedded has launched Advantech’s UNO-148, a compact, expandable DIN-rail industrial computer and IoT gateway that features Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake ULP processors. The system is also available from some other distributors (see end of story) but is listed as “new” by Advantech. Designed for industrial applications including factory automation, traffic management, and robotics control, the UNO-148 follows other UNO-branded systems such as the 8th Gen Whiskey Lake based UNO-238.







UNO-148 (left) and with UNO-148-IS2EA and UNO-148-P11EA expansion models







EI-52

We found out about the product from an EEJournal story on the Impulse launch. Last month, EEJournal revealed the launch of another Advantech Tiger Lake system offered by Impulse Embedded called the EI-52 . This smaller, less feature-rich mini-PC is notable for offering the the EdgeX Foundry IoT framework.

The UNO-148 and EI-52 follow two other Tiger Lake-U products from Advantech: a DS-085 signage player and a Mini Type 10 SOM-7583 module. Other compact Tiger Lake industrial computers include SimplyNUC’s 190 x 102 x 76mm Tiger Canyon Porcoolpine, among others.

The modular, 200 x 140 x 35mm UNO-148 is also available in two expansion variants that more than double the width. The UNO-148-P11EA model adds a PCIe x4 expansion slot. The UNO-148-IS2EA model is equipped with a 2.5-inch SSD storage bay and Advantech’s iDoor expansion port, which can be fitted with modules including storage, GbE (including PoE), wireless, USB, audio, isolated and non-isolated serial and CANBus, and FieldBus modules.

The UNO-148 runs Advantech Linux (Ubuntu 18.04) and Win 10 2019 LTSC on three 10nm Tiger Lake ULP embedded “E” models: Core i3, i5, and an i7-1185G7E with 4x 1.8/4.4GHz cores. They all integrate Intel’s advanced Iris Xe graphics, which along with the CPU cores can be used for AI acceleration.

You can load from 8GB to 64GB DDR4-3200 from dual slots. The system features a 2.5GbE port with Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN). Other major ports include 2x GbE, 3x USB 3.2 Gen2, USB 2.0, and 2x DisplayPort 1.4 for up to 7680 x 3840 (8K) @ 60Hz resolution.







UNO-148 detail view





The UNO-148 is equipped with two 2.5kV isolated terminal block: one for 4x RS-232/422/485 and the other for 8-in/8-out DIO. Expansion features include a full-sized mini-PCIe slot (PCIe/USB 2.0) and an M.2 B-key slot that supports 2242-format SATA or 3042/3052 cellular modules. The system is further equipped with an M.2 M-key slot for a 2280 NVMe module (PCIe x4). There is also an M.2 E-key for 2230 WiFi/BT modules. A nano-SIM card slot and dual antenna mounts are also available.

Other features include a watchdog, TPM 2.0, DIN-rail mounting, and 4x LEDs. Although we do not see an RTC listed in the specs, one of the LEDs is for an RTC battery.

The UNO-148 is powered via a 10-36VDC terminal block along with power and reset buttons and a choice of several standard and DIN-rail power supplies and cables. Power consumption is listed as 31W (typical) and 55W (max), advancing to a maximum of 61W and 127W for the SATA/iDoor and PCIe x4 SKUs, respectively. The system is available with remote out-of-band (OOB) power management with Advantech iBMC technology.

The IP20-protected computer supports -20 to 60°C operation at 15W TDP and -20 to 50°C at 22W, both with 95% RH tolerance at 40°C. The 50G shock protection complies with IEC 60068-2-27 and the 4 Grms vibration resistance with IEC 60068-2-64 (with SSD). Advantech also claims compliance with the IEC 61010-1 safety standard for industrial use.



Further information

The UNO-148 is available at an undisclosed price from Impulse Embedded in the UK. Other distributors include Sphinx in Germany and Elkhome Oy in Finland, where a standard non-Windows model with a 250GB NVMe and 500GB SATA SSD costs 1,602 Euros ($1,851). More information may be found on Advantech’s product page/a>.



