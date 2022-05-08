DIN Rail PC with four 2.5 GbE LAN, dual display and PCIe x4 slot

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Germany based ICP has launched a compact PC based on Intel’s processors (11th Gen Intel Core & Celeron) for DIN rail use. The DRPC-240-TGL comes with 8GB RAM by default although it can be expanded to 64GB through two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots. ICP ensures to deliver the DRPC-240-TGL in a ready-to-use form, meaning pre-assembled and with an OS installed (Win 10 or Linux).

The DRPC-240-TGL is offered in three processor variations, Intel Celeron 6305, Intel Core-i5-1145G7E and Intel Core-i7-1185G7E. The PC design allows the user to implement a PCIe expansion box (PCI Express x4) for add-on cards. The device also provides one M.2 2230 A-key and one M.2 3042/52/80 B-key for additional add-on cards. Furthermore, there is a 2.5” drive bay for SATA (6Gb/s) storage.

DRPC-240-TGL din rail support (left) and PCIe expansion (right)

(click images to enlarge)

DRPC-240-TGL block diagram

(click image to enlarge)

For connectivity, there are four RJ45 ports (2.GbE) with TSC/TCC functionality and optional Wi-Fi support. The USB interface supported includes two USB 3.2 and two USB 2.0 ports. Additionally there are two RS-232 ports and two RS422/485 ports, all of them protected with 2.5kV isolation.

DRPC-240-TGL I/O interfaces

(click image to enlarge)

DRPC-240-TGL optional fan module (left) and optional PoE module (right)

(click images to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the DRPC-240-TGL include:

Processor System: Intel Core i5-1145G7E (up to 4.1 GHz, quad-core, TDP 15W) Intel Core i7-1185GRE (up to 1.8 GHz, quad-core, TDP 15W, 12MB L3) Intel Celeron 6305 (up to 1.8 GHz, dual-core, TDP 15W)

Memory/storage 2x SO-DIMM DDR4 3200 MHz (8 GB pre-installed) 1x 2.5” SATA 6Gb/s HDD, SSD bay

Connectivity: 1x 2.5GbE Intel I225LM (supports optional PoE af module) 3x 2.5GbE Intel I225V (supports optional PoE af module) 1x Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (optional)

Display: 1x HDMI (up to 3840 x [email protected] 1x DP++ (up to 4096 x [email protected]

USB: 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 2x USB 2.0

I/O Interface: 1x 3042/52/80 B-key (PCIe x2/USB 3.0/USB 2.0) 1x 2230 A-key (PCIe x1/USB 2.0) 2x RS422/485 with AFC (DB-9, with 2.5kV isolation) 2x RS232 (DB-9, with 2.5kV isolation) 12-bit Digital I/O (6-in/ 6-out)

Other Features: 1x Power button, 1x Reset button 1x AT/ATX switch 1x Power LED, 1x HDD LED 4-pin external system fan connector

OS Support: Windows 10, Linux

Power: 12-28V DC

Operating temperature: -20°C-60°C w/ air flow (SSD), 10%-95% non-condensing

Dimensions: 81 x 150 x 190mm



Further information

For information regarding price and availability for the DRPC-240-TGL refer to the ICP’s website.