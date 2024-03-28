(Updated) Open source ESP32 module supports 5G and GPS connectivity

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

CrowdSupply recently featured, the Walter embedded device equipped with the ESP32-S3 microcontroller along with a GM02SP module for NB-IoT, LTE-M and GPS protocols. The board is CE and FCC certified to accelerate customers’ product development.

Built around the ESP32-S3-WROOM-1-N16R2 microcontroller, Walter boasts an advanced core architecture and connectivity options. It features a Xtensa dual-core 32-bit LX7 CPU for robust processing, complemented by 16 MiB of quad SPI flash memory and 2 MiB of quad SPI PSRAM for ample storage and efficient operation.

Its connectivity capabilities include a 150 Mbps 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi 4 with an integrated PCB antenna, and a 2 Mbps Bluetooth 5 Low Energy, also with an on-board PCB antenna, ensuring reliable and fast wireless communication.