Aaeon launches Tiger Lake embedded PC, with a mini-PC version coming soon

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Aaeon’s $900-and-up “Boxer-6643-TGU” system combines Intel’s 11th Gen CPU with up to 64GB DDR4, 2.5GbE and GbE, 3x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2.5-inch SATA, and M.2 B- and M-key slots. A smaller “Boxer-6450-TGU” model is also in the works.



Aaeon has launched a rugged, fanless embedded computer equipped with Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake UP3 processors. The Boxer-6643-TGU, which starts at $900 with a dual-core Core i3-1115G4E, is designed for embedded controller, digital signage, and Industrial IoT (IIoT) gateway applications. Supported OSes include Ubuntu 20.04.2, Win 10 IoT, and Win 10 Pro. Aaeon also revealed a smaller, reduced-feature Boxer-6450-TGU mini-PC, which is due later this year (see farther below)







Boxer-6643-TGU, front and back

(click images to enlarge)







Boxer-6643-TGU SATA tray (left) and bottom-mounted access hatches

(click images to enlarge)



The Boxer-6643-TGU is likely built around Aaeon’s 3.5-inch GENE-TGU6 , as most of the specs match up, including up to 64GB DDR4-3200 via dual sockets, 2.5GbE and GbE ports, and the 9-36V terminal block input. Aaeon also offers its Tiger Lake based UP Xtreme i11 SBC, which matches up almost as well in terms of features but lacks the ruggedization features of the GENE-TGU6 and Boxer-6643-TGU. Other embedded systems based on Tiger Lake-U include Advantech’s recent EI-52 , among others.The Boxer-6643-TGU is equipped with a removable 2.5-inch SATA III bay, as well as an M.2 M-key 2280 socket with PCIe x4 and NVMe support. An M.2 B-key 3052 slot supports up to 5G cellular with the help of a SIM card slot and 2x antenna holes. There is also a full-sized mini-PCIe slot, which defaults to PCIe with USB, but can also load mSATA modules.

In addition to the 2.5GbE and 1GbE ports, the system provides 3x USB 3.2 Gen2, USB 2.0, 2x HDMI, and 2x RS-232/422/485 ports. The system has an audio line-out jack and DB15-connected 8-bit DIO.







Boxer-6643-TGU front and back detail views

(click images to enlarge)



— ADVERTISEMENT —



The 1.5 kg Boxer-6643-TGU measures 200 x 143 x 44.5mm or 250 x 143 x 51.5mm with the supplied wall-mount bracket. The 9-36V input is accompanied by a power button, power LED, remote power switch, and an optional 120W adapter and power cords. There is a -20 to 60°C operating range per IEC68-2 with 3 Grms vibration resistance and 50G shock resistance per IEC 68-2-27.



Boxer-6450-TGU

Aaeon posted a “preliminary” product page for a smaller Tiger Lake-U system. The 166 x 118 x 56mm Boxer-6450-TGU offers the same CPU selection and OS support as the Boxer-6643-TGU, but with a maximum of 32GB LPDDR4-3200.







Boxer-6450-TGU, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



Like the Boxer-6643-TGU, there are 2.5GbE and GbE ports plus a 2.5-inch SATA bay, but without a slide-out tray. It similarly provides an M.2 M-key 2280 socket with PCIe x4 and NVMe support, but there is no B-key slot, and the mSATA-ready mini-PCIe slot is optional.

The Boxer-6450-TGU has dual USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, one less than its larger sibling. However, it offers 4x USB 2.0 ports, delivering 6x external USB ports overall, which is two more than the Boxer-6643-TGU. It similarly provides dual serial ports and DIO on the opposite side of the unit, but the DIO is 4-bit. There is only a single HDMI 2.0b port instead of two, and no audio jack.







Boxer-6450-TGU front and back detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The Boxer-6450-TGU has a lockable 12VDC jack with optional 60W adapter. There is a -10 to 55°C operating range plus 3.5Grms vibration and 50G shock resistance. The wall-mountable system provides dual SMA antenna holes.



Further information

The Boxer-6643-TGU is available on Aaeon’s eShop for $900 with a Core i3-1115G4E. This sale model is listed as a “barebone kit,” so there is probably no RAM. More information may be found in Aaeon’s announcement and product page.

The smaller Boxer-6450-TGU will ship later this year at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Aaeon’s preliminary Boxer-6450-TGU product page.

