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Banana Pi BPI-F5 Adopts Allwinner T527 SoC in Credit-Card Sized SBC

Aug 31, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 518 views

Banana Pi has published initial details on the BPI-F5, a single board computer built on the Allwinner T527 SoC. The chip integrates an octa-core Cortex-A55 CPU, ARM G57 MC1 GPU, HiFi4 DSP, 2 TOPS NPU, and a RISC-V MCU for real-time tasks. The board is intended for industrial control, automotive, and other edge applications.

The Allwinner T527 has been seen in recent products this year such as the Cubie A5E and the Orange Pi 4A. This SoC combines an octa-core Cortex-A55 cluster in a DynamIQ big.LITTLE configuration clocked up to 1.8 GHz.

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Alongside the CPU, the chip integrates an ARM G57 MC1 GPU, a HiFi4 DSP running at 600 MHz, and a 2 TOPS NPU optimized for inference workloads. The SoC also incorporates a RISC-V MCU for real-time operating systems and embedded control, extending flexibility for mixed workloads.

Allwinner T527 Block Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

According to Banana Pi, the system memory will be available in 2 GB or 4 GB LPDDR4x configurations, with a maximum capacity of 4 GB. Storage options include onboard 8 GB or 32 GB eMMC, with 32 GB provided by default, and expandability through a microSD card slot.

BPI-F5 Top & Bottom View
(click image to enlarge)

The BPI-F5 is equipped with a broad set of interfaces. Video output is supported through HDMI and eDP, with audio provided via HDMI and a headphone jack. The board integrates dual Gigabit Ethernet ports and supports onboard Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3.

Banana Pi BPI-F5
(click image to enlarge)

For expansion, the design includes a 40-pin GPIO header, M.2 Key B slot, MIPI CSI/DSI connectors, and multiple UART and debug interfaces. Regarding software, Banana Pi shared a short demo running Armbian last year, but no additional details on the official Wiki page.

Specifications for the Banana Pi BPI-F5:

  • Processor:
    • Allwinner T527 SoC
      Octa-core ARM Cortex-A55 up to 1.8 GHz (DynamIQ big.LITTLE)
      ARM G57 MC1 GPU with support for OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.1–1.3, OpenCL 2.2
      NPU up to 2 TOPS (INT8) with 512 KB buffer
      HiFi4 DSP up to 600 MHz
      RISC-V MCU up to 200 MHz, RTOS support
  • Memory / Storage:
    • Up to 4 GB LPDDR4x (default 4 GB)
    • 8 GB or 32 GB eMMC (default 32 GB)
    • 1× MicroSD card slot
  • Expansion:
    • 1 × M.2 Key B slot
    • 1× SIM card slot
  • Networking:
    • 2x GbE Ethernet ports
    • Onboard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
    • Bluetooth 5.3
  • Video / Audio:
    • 1× HDMI 2.0b output (up to 4K @ 60 fps)
    • 1× eDP connector
    • 1× MIPI DSI (4-lane, up to 4K @ 60 fps)
    • HDMI audio output
    • 1× Headphone output
  • Camera:
    • 2× MIPI CSI interfaces
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin GPIO header
    • 1× Debug UART
  • USB:
    • 2× USB 2.0 Host ports
    • 1× USB Type-C 3.0
    • 1× USB Type-C (PD)
  • Power:
    • 12V DC (via USB Type-C)
  • Other Features:
    • Buttons: Reset, FEL, NMI, Power
    • RTC battery connector
    • Fan connector
    • LED indicators
  • Mechanical:
    • 92 × 62 × 14.6 mm
    • 42.3 g
  • Operating temperature:
    • –40 °C to 80 °C

Further Information

The Banana Pi BPI-F5 is not yet available for purchase, but its Wiki page includes early documentation and specifications.

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