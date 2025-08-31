Banana Pi BPI-F5 Adopts Allwinner T527 SoC in Credit-Card Sized SBC

Twitter/X Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Banana Pi has published initial details on the BPI-F5, a single board computer built on the Allwinner T527 SoC. The chip integrates an octa-core Cortex-A55 CPU, ARM G57 MC1 GPU, HiFi4 DSP, 2 TOPS NPU, and a RISC-V MCU for real-time tasks. The board is intended for industrial control, automotive, and other edge applications.

The Allwinner T527 has been seen in recent products this year such as the Cubie A5E and the Orange Pi 4A. This SoC combines an octa-core Cortex-A55 cluster in a DynamIQ big.LITTLE configuration clocked up to 1.8 GHz.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



Alongside the CPU, the chip integrates an ARM G57 MC1 GPU, a HiFi4 DSP running at 600 MHz, and a 2 TOPS NPU optimized for inference workloads. The SoC also incorporates a RISC-V MCU for real-time operating systems and embedded control, extending flexibility for mixed workloads.