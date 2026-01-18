Banana Pi’s BPI-CM6 compute module runs on SpacemiT K1 RISC-V processor

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Banana Pi’s BPI-CM6 is a compute module based on the SpacemiT K1 octa-core RISC-V processor. First revealed in April 2025, the module is now available for purchase from multiple sources and is described as a compact compute platform for edge computing, robotics, industrial control, and network storage applications.

The BPI-CM6 adopts a 40 × 55 mm form factor and uses board-to-board connectors compatible with the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, allowing it to be used with existing CM4-style carrier boards, according to Banana Pi’s documentation.

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The SpacemiT K1 integrates eight 64-bit RISC-V CPU cores with support for RV64GCVB, RVA22, and RVV 1.0 extensions. The processor also includes an AI accelerator rated at up to 2.0 TOPS, supporting machine learning inference and intelligent automation workloads.

Graphics are handled by an IMG BXE-2-32 GPU clocked at 819 MHz, with support for OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 3.0, Vulkan 1.3, and EGL 1.5.



Banana Pi BPI-CM6

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Memory configurations include 4 GB, 8 GB, or 16 GB of LPDDR4, while onboard eMMC storage options range from 8 GB to 128 GB. Banana Pi lists 4 GB of RAM and 16 GB of eMMC as the default configuration.

Wireless connectivity is provided via an onboard SDIO RTL8852BS Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 module, while wired networking is supported through an integrated RTL8211F Gigabit Ethernet PHY.



BPI-CM6 I/O Board Bottom View

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The compute module exposes a broad set of interfaces, including a five-lane PCIe 2.1 interface, HDMI 1.4, one USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 interfaces, MIPI DSI, and up to three MIPI CSI interfaces. Additional connectivity includes RGMII for Ethernet and support for up to ten UARTs.



BPI-CM6 I/O Board Top View

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Banana Pi also offers a dedicated IO carrier board for the BPI-CM6. The board provides dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, HDMI output, USB Type-A and USB Type-C OTG ports, two M.2 M-Key slots with PCIe connectivity, multiple MIPI CSI interfaces, and a 26-pin GPIO header.



Banana Pi BPI-CM6 Features

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Software support includes Linux-based operating systems such as Ubuntu and Debian, with prebuilt system images provided by Banana Pi. Developers also have access to U-Boot, OpenSBI, and a Linux 6.1 kernel through maintained repositories.

Additional support is listed for Bianbu Linux and OpenWrt, along with development tools for both Windows and Linux platforms.

Specifications listed for the Banana Pi BPI-CM6 IO carrier board include:

Storage:

2× M.2 M-Key slots with PCIe connectivity 1× MicroSD card slot

Display:

1× HDMI Type-A

Camera:

2× MIPI CSI interfaces (4-lane) 1× MIPI DSI interface

Networking:

2× Gigabit Ethernet (RJ45)

I/O Interfaces: 1× 26-pin GPIO header

USB:

1× USB 3.0 Type-A 1× USB 2.0 Type-A 1× USB Type-C (OTG)

Power:

1× 12 V DC input (5.5 mm barrel jack)

Mechanical:

56 × 85 mm



Further Information

The BPI-CM6 is now available for purchase through the official Banana Pi website and AliExpress.

Current listings show the IO carrier board starting at around $17, while the BPI-CM6 compute module starts at approximately $70 for configurations with 4 GB LPDDR4 and 16 GB eMMC.