ADLINK introduces EMU-200 Series IIoT Gateways

Nov 6, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 66 views

The new EMU-200 Series by ADLINK is described as a “Python-enabled programmable open platform for customized applications at the edge.” This device is equipped with an ARM Cortex A9 processor clocked at 1.0 GHz and 1GB DDR3 memory to target Industrial IoT settings.

The series includes models with and without Wi-Fi, designated as EMU-200 and EMU-200-W respectively. The inclusion of a 32 GB eMMC provides ample storage for the Debian 11 OS and user applications, making it an application-ready platform.

For users requiring external storage, there is a microSD slot available, and the system can be easily integrated into existing setups with its DIN rail and wall mount kit options. The power supply is equally flexible, with a 9 to 30V DC input range.

EMU-200 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

All models of the EMU-200 series provide 2x RJ45 Ethernet ports capable of gigabit transfer speeds, 2x RS-232/422/485 serial ports and 2x USB 2.0 Type-A ports for serial interfaces.

For wireless communication, the EMU-200-W features dual-band Wi-Fi, and both models are equipped with five antenna connections, ensuring robust signal integrity for various communication modules, including optional LTE.


EMU-200 interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The EMU-200 series meets key safety and compliance standards (CE, FCC, UL, etc.) and supports multiple communication protocols (Modbus TCP/RTU, MQTT, OPC UA, Restful), facilitating its integration into IIoT applications like renewable energy and smart manufacturing. 

ADLINK indicates that the device can efficiently manage data collection, processing, and cloud transfer to services such as Azure and AWS. Additionally, the EGiFlow configuration interface offers a no-code, browser-based setup experience, simplifying device and network management.


Modbus TCP/RTU to Cloud & EMU-200 Gateway
(click images to enlarge)

For additional technical documentation and setup instructions, refer to the EMU-200 Series User’s Manual, which can be found on ADLINK’s official website.

Specifications listed for the EMU-200 Series include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 1GB DDR3
    • 32GB eMMC
    • 1x MicroSD card
  • Connectivity:
    • 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi
    •  2x RJ45 10BASE-T/100BASE-TX/1000BASE-T ports
    • 5x Antennas
  • Expansion:
    • M.2 connector
    • 1x Micro SIM slot
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x RS-232/422/485 
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 2.0 Type-A
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40°C to 70°C
  • Power:
    • 9 to 30V
  • Mechanical:
    •  110.90 x 40 x 131.4mm
    •  DIN rail kit & wall mount kit
    • Metal, IP40 housing

Further information

ADLINK has not disclosed the pricing details for the models of the EMU-200 Series. For more information, visit the product page on ADLINK’s official website.

