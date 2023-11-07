ADLINK introduces EMU-200 Series IIoT Gateways

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The new EMU-200 Series by ADLINK is described as a “Python-enabled programmable open platform for customized applications at the edge.” This device is equipped with an ARM Cortex A9 processor clocked at 1.0 GHz and 1GB DDR3 memory to target Industrial IoT settings.

The series includes models with and without Wi-Fi, designated as EMU-200 and EMU-200-W respectively. The inclusion of a 32 GB eMMC provides ample storage for the Debian 11 OS and user applications, making it an application-ready platform.

For users requiring external storage, there is a microSD slot available, and the system can be easily integrated into existing setups with its DIN rail and wall mount kit options. The power supply is equally flexible, with a 9 to 30V DC input range.