3.5-inch SBC expands upon Tiger Lake-U with 2.5GbE and quad displays

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

MiTac’s 3.5-inch “PD11TGS” SBC is equipped with an 11th Gen U-series CPU with quadruple display support plus 2.5GbE, GbE, 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, SATA III, and M.2 E-key and B-key slots with nano-SIM.



ICP Germany has begun distributing what appears to be MiTac’s first 3.5-inch SBC. The 3.5-inch form-factor PD11TGS board follows MiTac’s MP1-11TGS embedded system, which similarly runs on Intel’s 10nm-fabricated, 11th Gen Tiger Lake ULP. Other Tiger Lake-U based 3.5-inch boards include Commell’s LE-370, among others.







PD11TGS, front, back, and side

(click images to enlarge)



The PD11TGS defaults to a dual-core, 1.7GHz/3.9GHz Core i3-1115G4E, but also supports other Tiger Lake-U Core processors up to an i7-1185G7E. The Celeron 6395E is also available. Win 10 is standard and Ubuntu 18.04 with Linux Kernel 4.15 is available by request.

Tiger Lake-U is the original low-power 11th gen Core line, compared to the later, up to octa-core Tiger Lake-H. Highlights include a 12-28W configurable TDP, Intel Time Coordinated Computing (TCC) and much improved Iris Xe graphics. You also get 5x times the AI power of earlier Core CPUs, drawing on both CPU and GPU.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



Like the LE-370, the PD11TGS supports up to 32GB DDR4-3200 rather than the 64GB limit on some 11th Gen 3.5-inch entries, such as Kontron’s 3.5”-SBC-TGL and Aaeon’s GENE-TGU6. The PD11TGS is equipped with SATA with power plus 2.5GbE, GbE, and 4x USB 3.2 Gen2 ports. There are also internal serial and USB 2.0 ports and M.2 E-key and B-key slots with nano-SIM and optional 5G.







PD11TGS block diagram and detail views

(click images to enlarge)



Quadruple independent displays are available via a DisplayPort at up to 5120 x 3200 @60Hz and dual HDMI ports, which MiTac variably lists the as providing up to 3840 x 2160 @30Hz or up to 4096 x 2160 @60Hz. There is also an LVDS interface that can be swapped out for eDP, and the detail view suggests you can optionally express the eDP as a second coastline DisplayPort.

The ICP press release lists a 0 to 60°C operating range while the spec sheets say -40 to 50°C or 60°C, depending on the TDP. The announcement also mentions an ICP bundle with “industrial RAM and storage medium.” The system has a wide-range input and TPM 2.0.

Specifications listed for the PD11TGS include:

Processor — Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake UP3 “E”; defaults to dual-core, 1/7GHz/3.9GHz Core i3-1115G4E; Intel Iris Xe Graphics; 15W TDP (configurable)

Memory — up to 32GB 3200MHz DDR4 via a single socket

Storage — SATA 3.0 with power (cables for both)

Networking: Gigabit Ethernet port (Intel i219-LM) 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port (Intel i225-LM) WiFi/BT and cellular available via M.2 slots (see expansion)

Display/media: DisplayPort 1.4 up to 5120 x 3200 @60Hz 2x HDMI ports LVDS up to 1920 x 1200 @60Hz or optional eDP 5120 x 3200 @60Hz with further option to deploy eDP as second DP Backlight connector Quadruple display support Audio I/O and stereo speaker headers (Realtek ALC256)

Other I/O: 4x USB 3.2 Gen 2 host ports 2x USB 2.0 3x RS-232 RS232/422/485 fan and front-panel headers

Expansion: M.2 E-key 2230 slot for WiFi/Bluetooth M.2 B-key 3042/3052/2242/2260/2280 slot with PCIe x1, USB 2.0, SATA III and BOM-optional 5G support Nano-SIM slot

Other features — Watchdog; HW monitoring; TPM 2.0; buzzer; heatsink

Power — 8-24V DC input; remote power on/off

Operating temperatures — 0 to 60°C or -40 to 60°C @15W or -40 to 50° @ 28W, both with 0.7m/s air flow; 10%~90%, non-condensing relative humidity

Dimensions — 147 x 102mm (“3.5-inch form factor”)

Operating system — Win 10 by default; Ubuntu 18.04 with Linux Kernel 4.15 by request



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the PD11TGS, which is available from ICP Germany or MiTac. More information may be found in ICP’s announcement and launch page, as well as MiTac’s product page.

