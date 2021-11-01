Commell unveils first Tiger Lake-H SBCs

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Commell unveiled 3.5-inch “LE-37P” SBC and Mini-ITX “LV-6713” SBCs featuring Intel’s powerful 11th Gen H-series Core and Xeon-W CPUs. The LE-37P offers 2.5GbE, GbE, 7x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x SATA, DP and HDMI, and 3x M.2.



Commell often goes months at a time without a product announcement before touching down with one of the first SBCs built around Intel’s latest Core CPUs. The Taiwanese firm has done it again with announcements of 3.5-inch LE-37P and full-size Mini-ITX LV-6713 SBCs, which appear to be the first SBCs to feature Intel’s desktop-class, 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H. There is no guarantee they will be the first to ship, but when you can announce a product with this level of detail it usually means you are near the front of the line.







LE-37P (left) and LV-6713

(click images to enlarge)



The LE-37P and LV-6713 support Linux kernel 5.8 and Windows 10 (preferably the v20H2 variant for best driver support). The boards are “ideally suited to applications requiring multi-tasking capabilities, such as gaming, surveillance, medical, defense, transportation, industrial automation application, communication, IoT, and edge computing,” says Commell.

In the embedded world, we first saw the up to octa-core Tiger Lake-H on TQ’s TQMx110EB COM Express Basic Type 6 module back in May. Intel’s new flagship Core CPUs have since appeared on other COM Express modules, most recently Advantech’s SOM-5883. There are many more 11th Gen H-series laptops available: in August, PC World catalogued 80 Tiger Lake-H laptops.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



Like the 12-28W TDP Tiger Lake UP3 and its slightly slower, more industrial-focused ”E” and “GRE” UP3 variants, Tiger Lake-H is fabricated with a 10nm process. Whereas Tiger Lake-U is limited to quad-core designs, Tiger Lake-H is available with up to eight CPU cores. The platform provides the same, much-improved Intel Iris Xe graphics plus support for PCIe Gen4, USB 4.0, TSN, and Intel TCC.

Tiger Lake-H offers at least twice the Level 3 cache as Tiger Lake-U at 24MB. Like the U-series, the H-series supports Intel’s AVX-512 VNNI (Vector Neural Network Instructions), which whips up some AI magic from both the CPU and Iris Xe cores.

Both SBCs default to the top-of-the-line Core offering: the octa-core, 16-thread Core i7-11850HE clocked to 2.6GHz/4.7GHz with 35W/45W TDP and 32-EU Iris Xe graphics. OEM customers can select a wider range of Tiger Lake-H parts, including the hexa-core, 2.6GHz/4.1GHz Core i5-11500HE, the quad-core Core i3-11100HE, and the dual-core, 2.6GHz Celeron 6600HE.

OEM customers also get a choice of 6x Xeon MRE and MLE models led by the octa-core, 2.6GHz/4.2GHz Xeon W-11865MRE. Like the other H-series parts, the MRE models can operate at as low as 35W. The MLE models start at 25W.

Both boards have a 0 to 60°C range with 10-90%, non-condensing, relative humidity tolerance. The Xeon-W models are available with -40 to 85°C support.



LE-37P

The LE-37P follows Commell’s Tiger Lake-U powered, 3.5-inch LE-370. Aside from offering a more powerful CPU, the LE-37P adds a second M.2 M-key slot and 4x more USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, among other minor differences. On the flip side, the LE-37P has higher power consumption and is limited to triple simultaneous displays instead of quadruple.







LE-370 front and back detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The LE-37P has a single RAM slot limited to 32GB DDR4, which is only a quarter of the Tiger Lake-H maximum. Storage options are abundant, with dual SATA interfaces and dual M.2 M-key slots. Both M-keys provide NVMe support, and one also supports SATA. In addition, the mini-PCIe slot supports optional mSATA modules. It is unclear whether — like the LE-370 — the use of mSATA disables one of the SATA interfaces.

Networking is also prominent here, with 2.5GbE and GbE ports plus 2x or 4x more GbE ports available via optional M-key modules. You also get an M.2 E-key for WiFi/BT, and the mini-PCIe slot is accompanied by a SIM card slot and what appears to be an antenna connector.

As with the LE-370, you get DP, HDMI, and LVDS display connections. It lacks that model’s VGA port, but you can convert the DisplayPort to VGA or a second LVDS via optional converters.







LE-370 coastline detail (left) plus closeup on USB E-key and USB 2.0 connectors

(click images to enlarge)



In addition to the 6x USB 3.2 Gen 2 host ports on the coastline, there is an internal USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-E connector, which can be fitted with a conversion cable that should enable an optional USB Type-C panel port. No such option is listed, however.

The LE-37P offers internal serial, GPIO, and USB 2.0 headers. There is a 9-35V input plus a watchdog and RTC.

Specifications listed for the LE-37P include:

Processor — Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake H-series (FCBGA1787 package); defaults to Core i7-11850HE with 8x 16-thread cores @ 2.6GHz/4.7GHz; Intel Iris Xe Graphics (32EU); 35W/45W TDP (configurable); OEMs can also select from other Core and Celeron “HE” and Xeon-W “MRE” or “MLE”; Intel QM580E (Core/Celeron) or RM590E (Xeon-W) chipsets

Memory — up to 32GB 3200MHz DDR4 via a single socket (Xeon-W supports ECC)

Storage: 2x SATA 3.0 with RAID 0,1 and Intel Rapid Storage Technology mSATA available via mini-PCIe (see expansion) NVMe SSD available via 2x M.2 M-key (1x M.2 also supports SATA)

Networking: Gigabit Ethernet port (Intel i219-LM with AMT 15.0) 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port (Intel i225-LM) 2x or 4x additional GbE via M.2 M-key modules WiFi/BT available via M.2 E-key (see expansion) Cellular available via mini-PCIe (see expansion)

Display/media: DisplayPort HDMI port LVDS (18/24-bit, single/dual channel) LCD inverter Triple display and up to 4K support Optional DP-to-VGA and DP-to-LVDS modules Audio I/O header (Realtek ALC888S)

Other I/O: 6x USB 3.2 Gen 2 host ports USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-E connector (for optional Type-C panel port) 2x USB 2.0 2x RS-232 2x RS232/422/485 GPIO, SMBus

Expansion: M.2 E-key 2230 slot for WiFi/Bluetooth M.2 M-key 2280 slot with PCIe Gen4/NVMe and SATA M.2 M-key 2280 slot with PCIe Gen4/NVMe Mini-PCIe slot with cellular and mSATA support (possible co-lay with 1x SATA) SIM slot linked to mini-PCIe Optional M.2 M-key M2-3502 and M2-3504 modules for 2x or 4x more GbE

Other features — Watchdog; RTC with battery; cooler fan

Power — 9-35V DC jack

Operating temperatures — 0 to 60°C with 10-90%, non-condensing relative humidity

Dimensions — 146 x 101mm (“3.5-inch form factor”)



LV-6713

The full-height Mini-ITX LV-6713 board doubles the RAM capacity compared to the LE-37P to dual-channel 64GB DDR4. Like the LE-37P, it offers 2.5GbE, GbE, and 6x USB 3.2 Gen2 ports. Other coastline ports include 2x HDMI and 2x DP, which along with the LVDS interface enables quadruple independent displays. Also on the front panel are 2 x RS232/422/485 ports and 3x audio jacks.







LV-6713 coastline detail view

(click image to enlarge)







LV-6713 detail view (left) and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



The LV-6713 provides 3x SATA III interfaces plus additional storage available via an M.2 M-key with NVMe support. Instead of offering a second M.2 M-key, there is a PCIe x16 slot, which similarly supports PCIe Gen4. You also get M.2 E-key and mini-PCIe with mSATA support and a SIM card slot.The 170 x 170mm board offers a choice of 9-35V and 24-pin ATX power supplies. A watchdog and RTC are also available along with various internal I/O headers. We see no sign of TPM, which is unusual for a high-end Mini-ITX board, especially with Win 11 coming.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the LE-37P or LV-6713 boards. More information may be found in Commell’s announcement, as well as the LE-37P and LV-6713 product pages. As usual, Commell offers extensive documentation.

