Tiger Lake-H module features PCIe Gen4 x16 and USB4

Advantech’s Linux-ready “SOM-5883” Basic Type 6 module builds on an up to octa-core, 11th Gen H-series CPU with up to 128GB DDR4, optional NVMe, PCIe Gen4 x16, quad 4K displays, 2.5GbE with TSN, 4x USB 3.2, and USB4.



Advantech has announced a COM Express Basic Type 6 module with Intel’s desktop-class, 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H processors. The SOM-5883 runs Advantech’s AIM Linux or Win 10 on the 10nm fabricated, up to octa-core Tiger Lake-H Core CPUs (see farther below).







SOM-5883, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



In other Advantech news, the company’s main Advantech Taiwan unit announced it has committed to sourcing at least 50 percent of its consumed energy from green power by 2026, with the aim of achieving 100 percent by 2032. The initiative is primarily driven by a solar power project.

Also this: We have seen some PR-style stories posted lately based on Advantech’s July 30 announcement of three i.MX8M Plus based products. We already covered the cited Pico-ITX form-factor RSB-3720 SBC and EPC-R3720 system, and we see that those products plus a ROM-5722 SMARC module were previously announced back in January. You can check out the ROM-5722 product page on your own.







ROM-5722 with i.MX8M Plus (left) and SOM-6883 with Tiger Lake-U

(click images to enlarge)



The new SOM-5883 covered below follows Advantech’s Compact Type 6 form-factor SOM-6883 , which we missed when it was announced in January . The SOM-6883 similarly offers USB4 (USB 4.0), quad 4K displays, and 2.5GbE with TSN. The main difference is that it is limited to PCIe Gen4 x4 instead of the SOM-5883’s PCIe Gen4 x16.



SOM-5883

The SOM-5883 joins three other Tiger Lake-H based Basic Type 6 modules: TQ’s TQMx110EB, Adlink’s Express-TL, and Congatec’s Conga-TS570. Advantech’s module supports 45W and under Tiger Lake-H parts with Intel Iris Xe graphics (see chart below).







SOM-5883’s Tiger Lake-H CPU list

(click image to enlarge)



Like the Adlink model, the SOM-5883 supports up to 128GB DDR4-3200, including ECC, via 4x sockets. There are also options for an on-module NVMe SSD and TPM 2.0 security chip.

In addition to AIM Linux and Windows support, you can order Advantech’s WISE-DeviceOn middleware for remote hardware monitoring and over-the-air software updates. Also available is Advantech’s Edge AI Suite containing Intel Open VINO, which exploits the extensive AI acceleration available with Tiger Lake.

The Electronics Weekly story that alerted us to the product included some quotes from Advantech, including this one:

“It also supplies extraordinary USB4, which can be configured as DisplayPort, Thunderbolt, USB 3.2 and USB 2.0 in a slim USB-Type-C connector…Advantech also offers USB4 reference design documents and SOM-MZ10 development board.” This was followed by: “Caveat: Electronics Weekly cannot find USB4 on the data sheet. Clarification has been requested.”

Indeed, there is no mention of USB4 in the specs or block diagram. The same is true of the specs (PDF) of the Tiger Lake-U based SOM-6883 Compact module. However, the block diagram listed therein shows an optional, BIOS controllable redirection from DDI 1 and 2 to “2x USB4/TBT.” The earlier SOM-6883 announcement has a similar statement about USB4, but instead calls the SOM-MZ10 a Mezzanine card instead of a dev board. Both modules are supported with a SOM-DB5830-00A2 development board.







SOM-5883 block diagram (left) and AIM Linux architecture

(click images to enlarge)



Electronic Weekly also duplicates this questionable Advantech claim: “SOM-5883 is the first COM Express Type6 module offering x16 PCIe gen4.” In fact, all three of the rival modules listed above support PCIe Gen4 x16. Then again, we suppose it comes down to who ships first. Advantech adds that the PCIe Gen4 “bandwidth is double to 16GT/s allowing 31.5Gbyte/s throughput via 16 PCIe lanes.”

In addition to the Gen4 interface, the SOM-5883 supplies 8x PCIe x1 interfaces, which like the x16 interface can be deployed in different configurations. There are 3x DDI (HDMI 2.1/DVI/DP 1.4), some of which can apparently be redirected to USB4. Left alone, they enable quad independent display support or dual 8K HDR displays. You get quad 4K support if you swap out the LVDS interface for eDP. There is also an HD-ready VGA link and Intel HD Audio.

The module provides an Intel I225LM/IT controller for up to 2.5GbE with TSN and enables 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, 8x USB 2.0, and 4x SATA III. Other I/Os include 2x 2-wire COM, 2x fan, 8-bit GPIO, SPI, I2C, SMBus, LPC, and support for a watchdog and RTC.

The SOM-5883 has an 8.5 to 20V input range and is available in 0 to 60°C and -40 to 85°C models. The 125 x 95mm module provides 3.5 Grms vibration resistance. A heatspreader is standard and a semi-cooler is optional.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “preliminary” SOM-5883. More information may be found in Advantech’s product page.

