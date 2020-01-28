Compute module and ATX board set sail on Coffee Lake

Portwell’s “PCOM-B654GL” COM Express Basic Type 6 module and “RUBY-D811-Q370” industrial ATX board both run on 8th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs, and the RUBY-D811 also supports 9th Gen models. Features include 4x USB 3.1 Gen 2, 4x SATA, 3x 4K displays, and loads of PCIe links.



We seem to be in the middle of the Coffee Lake boom. This could take a while since many of the products, such as Portwell’s new RUBY-D811-Q370 ATX board also support Intel’s 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh chips in addition to 8th Gen. Also, Intel has so far released only a few models from its 10nm, 10th Gen Ice Lake family.







PCOM-B654GL (left) and RUBY-D811-Q370

In addition to announcing the RUBY-D811-Q370, Portwell has unveiled a COM Express Basic Type 6 module that supports 8th Gen Coffee Lake S-series processors. The PCOM-B654GL module follows many other Coffee Lake Basic Type 6 modules including the recent Axiomtek CEM520 . It extends a line of Portwell Type 6 modules including its 4th Gen Haswell based PCOM-B630VG

The PCOM-B654GL datasheet shows icons for both Linux and Windows Embedded. The RUBY-D811 shows only a Windows Embedded logo, but we imagine Portwell would be willing to set you up with Linux.



PCOM-B654GL

The 125 x 95mm PCOM-B654GL module supports 35W Coffee Lake Core i3/i5/i7 and Celeron G5400T and G4900T S-series processors. The processors inhabit an LGA1151 socket and are equipped with Intel UHD Graphics 630 and Intel Q370 and C246 chipsets. The high-end model here is the hexa-core, 12-thread 2.4GHz/4GHz Core i7-8700T.







PCOM-B654GL detail view

This is a higher-end implementation than the wider temperature range CEM520. It offers up to 64GB or 128GB DDR4-2666, including ECC RAM, depending on conflicting specs. The module is equipped with an Intel I219-LM GbE controller and supports 4x SATA III plus Gen3 versions of PCIe x16 and 8x PCIe x1 (or 1x PCIe x4).

The PCOM-B654GL supports 4x of the 10Gbps USB 3.1 Gen 2 connections, as well as 8x USB 2.0 ports, one of which can be swapped out for an optional OTG interface. You also get 2x RX/TX serial, 4x GPIO, and a keyboard/mouse controller.

The module provides 3 x DDI (DP/HDMI) and 1x eDP (or LVDS) display interfaces plus HD audio. Other features include 0 to 60°C and TPM 2.0 support, wide range DC 6-16.8V power with AT/ATX mode, and a 10+ years product lifespan.



RUBY-D811-Q370

The RUBY-D811-Q370 supports Intel 8th/9th Generation Core i3/i5/i7/i9 Coffee Lake S-series chips that use the LGA1151 socket. As the name suggests, the ATX form-factor board is equipped with an Intel Q370 I/O chipset.

Although this is not a thin profile board, the 304.8 x 243.8mm mainboard is likely labeled as industrial due to its relatively wide 0 to 60°C operating range and I/O mix. It’s designed for semiconductor test equipment, factory process robot control, automated guide vehicle, GPU computing, medical imaging, smart retail, casino gaming machines, smart transportation, and military applications.







RUBY-D811-Q370 detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The RUBY-D811-Q370 supports up to 128GB DDR4 at 2400/2666MHz and offers 6 x SATA III interfaces and 2x GbE ports. There are 4x USB 3.0 ports, two additional 3.0 headers, and 6x USB 2.0 headers. Dual RS-232/422/485 ports are joined by 8x RS-232 headers. Other features include 8-bit GPIO, Super I/O, a watchdog, hardware monitoring, and an ATX power supply.

Triple independent displays are driven by dual DP and single HDMI ports, all with 4K resolution plus an HD-ready VGA port. An audio I/O jack is driven by a Realtek AL887 HD codec.

Expansion features include M.2 E-key wireless and M.2 M-key SSD slots and a mini-PCIe slot. You also get PCIe 3.0 slots including 2x PCIe x16, 3x PCIe x4, and 2x PCIe x1.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the PCOM-B654GL and RUBY-D811-Q370. More information may be found in Portwell’s PCOM-B654GL announcement and product page and its RUBY-D811-Q370 announcement and product page.