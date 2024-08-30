Rugged VersaLogic SBC Utilizes Coffee Lake Refresh Processor and ECC Memory

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VersaLogic’s Swift is an upcoming high-performance embedded computer powered by Intel’s 6-core Xeon-E processor. This unit is designed for industrial applications, featuring robust capabilities such as up to 32 GB of error-correcting RAM, fast NVMe storage, and multiple expansion slots.

The Swift is built exclusively with Intel’s 9th generation “Coffee Lake Refresh” hex-core Xeon-E processor, designed for high-demand applications that need considerable processing power.

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Xeon E-2276ML — 6C/12T, (up to 4.20 GHz); 12 MB Cache, Intel UHD Graphics P630 (up to 1.15 GHz), 25W TDP

For storage, the Swift includes up to 32 GB of DDR4 SODIMM ECC memory and a 128 GB NVMe SSD, which ensures rapid data access speeds up to 1,100 MB/s. It also supports two SATA III ports for additional bootable drives and offers expansion capabilities through Mini PCIe and M.2 sockets.