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Rugged VersaLogic SBC Utilizes Coffee Lake Refresh Processor and ECC Memory

Aug 30, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 294 views

VersaLogic’s Swift is an upcoming high-performance embedded computer powered by Intel’s 6-core Xeon-E processor. This unit is designed for industrial applications, featuring robust capabilities such as up to 32 GB of error-correcting RAM, fast NVMe storage, and multiple expansion slots.

The Swift is built exclusively with Intel’s 9th generation “Coffee Lake Refresh” hex-core Xeon-E processor, designed for high-demand applications that need considerable processing power.

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For storage, the Swift includes up to 32 GB of DDR4 SODIMM ECC memory and a 128 GB NVMe SSD, which ensures rapid data access speeds up to 1,100 MB/s. It also supports two SATA III ports for additional bootable drives and offers expansion capabilities through Mini PCIe and M.2 sockets.


Swift bottom view
(click image to enlarge)

Display outputs on the Swift include dual Mini DP++ ports supporting 4K at 60Hz. Network connectivity is robust with one 1GbE port and one 2.5GbE port, both featuring latching connectors to secure connections in vibration-prone environments.

The device also provides a comprehensive set of I/O options, including two USB 3.1 ports, four USB 2.0 ports, and four serial ports that support RS-232/422/485 protocols.


Swift interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

Designed to endure, the Swift operates effectively within a temperature range of -40° to +85°C and conforms to MIL-STD-202H standards for shock and vibration. This resilience makes it well-suited for challenging outdoor or industrial environments.

Preliminary specifications listed for the Swift include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 32 GB DDR4 SODIMM ECC
    • On-board NVMe SSD (up to 128GB)
    • 2x SATA III ports
  • Display/Audio:
    • 2x Mini DP++
  • Expansion:
    • 1x Mini PCIe mSATA
    • 1x M.2 B-Key (NVMe or audioSATA)
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x GbE LAN port
    • 1x 2.5GbE LAN port
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 24x GPIOs
    • 4x COM ports
    • 8x Analog inputs, 4x Analog outputs
    • 1x I2C, 2x SPI
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.1
    • 4x USB 2.0
  • Power:
    • 10V-15VDC
  • Mechanical:
    • 95 x 125 x 41 mm

The VersaLogic Swift supports several x86 operating systems including Windows 10, Windows 11, Windows Server 2019, Linux, and VxWorks. It is also enhanced by VersaAPI, which offers comprehensive I/O routines for seamless integration and functionality.


Versalogic’s Swift 
(click image to enlarge)

Further information

VersaLogic offers a 10-year product life support program for the Swift, ensuring long-term availability and maintenance options. Further information on pricing and availability has not yet been disclosed by the company.

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