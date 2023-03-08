Zymbit Secure Module features Raspberry Pi CM4

Zymbit Secure Module features Raspberry Pi CM4Mar 7, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 131 views
The new Secure Compute Module (SCM) Pro is an embedded platform built around the Raspberry Pi CM4 for IoT and edge applications requiring security features such as Verified Boot, Hardware Root of Trust, File System Encryption, Physical Tamper Sensors, etc.
As of publication date, the SCM Pro is offered with the Pi CM4 with 8GB RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage.
- Broadcom BCM2711 — Quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A72 (up to 1.5GHz)