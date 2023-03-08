Zymbit Secure Module features Raspberry Pi CM4

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The new Secure Compute Module (SCM) Pro is an embedded platform built around the Raspberry Pi CM4 for IoT and edge applications requiring security features such as Verified Boot, Hardware Root of Trust, File System Encryption, Physical Tamper Sensors, etc.

As of publication date, the SCM Pro is offered with the Pi CM4 with 8GB RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage.

