Zymbit Secure Module features Raspberry Pi CM4

Mar 7, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 131 views

The new Secure Compute Module (SCM) Pro is an embedded platform built around the Raspberry Pi CM4 for IoT and edge applications requiring security features such as Verified Boot, Hardware Root of Trust, File System Encryption, Physical Tamper Sensors, etc. 

As of publication date, the SCM Pro is offered with the Pi CM4 with 8GB RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage.

  • Broadcom BCM2711 — Quad-core  64-bit Arm Cortex-A72 (up to 1.5GHz)

   
SCM Security Capabilities
As shown below, the Zymbit SCM consists of the Security Module, a Hardware Wallet and the Raspberry Pi CM4 integrated “into a secure encapsulated module.”

The SCM Pro exposes most of the CM4 peripherals including 28x programmable GPIOs, 1x GbE LAN port, 1x PCIe 1-lane Host, 2x HDMI 2.0 ports with 4kp60 resolution, 1x MIPI DSI and 1x MIPI CSI connector.


SCM expanded view
According to the Getting Started page, the SCM Pro is preloaded with an encrypted Linux image. Zymbit also provides cryptographic APIs involving generation of random numbers, locking and unlocking data objects, ECDSA signature generation & verification, etc. Currently the programming languages supported are C, C++ and Python; refer to this Resource page for additional information.

The Secure Edge Node is also based on the Zymbit SCM. This device has an integrated heatsink and it includes an enclosure made of plastic and metal as shown below. This variant can support Power-Over-Ethernet (optionally).

   
Zymbit Secure Edge Node
There is also an SCM Dev Kit 2 which provides access to 1x GbE, 1x HDMI port, 3x USB ports, tamper switches, M.2 slot for SSD, 2x MIPI CSI, 1x MIPI DSI, 1x SIM card slot, an optional PoE connector and a 40-pin GPIO expansion header. The SCM Dev Kit 2 also includes an USB drive with SSH required for SSH login.


Zymbit SCM Dev Kit 2
The company stated that these SCM-based devices can optionally be used as Hardware Wallets, “These products are designed to easily integrate into IoT and blockchain appliances that manage large numbers of keys and/or participate in blockchain and crypto transactions.”

      
Hardware Wallet Features (left) and Security Features (right)
Specifications listed for the SCM Pro include:

  • Display/Audio:
    • 2x HDMI 2.0 ports
    • 1x MIPI DSI
  • Camera:
    • MIPI CSI-2 Serial Camera
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x Gigabit Ethernet LAN port 
    • 2.4/5.0GHz Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Expansion:
    • 1x PCIe 1-lane Host, Gen 2
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 28x GPIOs 
    • 1x USB 2.0 port
  • Security:
    • Supervised boot
    • Encrypted file system
    • Battery backed RTC
  • Cryptographic Services:
    • ECC KOBLITZ P-256 (secp256k1)
    • ED25519, X25519
    • ECDH (FIPS SP800-56A)
    • TRNG (NIST S256P800-22)
    • ECC NIST P- (secp256r1)
    • ECDSA (FIPS186-3)
    • AES-256 (FIPS 197)
  • Tamper Sensors:
    • 2x Perimeter breach detection circuits
    • Accelerometer shock & orientation sensor 
    • Main power monitor
    • Battery power monitor
    • Battery removal monitor
  • Hardware Wallet:
    • HD wallet, BIP 32/39/44 compliant
    • 640 key slots, public/private, foreign
    • ED25519, X25519, secp256k1, secp256r1
    • Shamir’s wallet recovery, SLIP39 compliant
  • Mechanical:
    • 57.2 x 42.5x 9.5 mm

Specifications listed for the Secure Edge Node include:

  • Display/Audio:
    • 2x HDMI 2.0 ports
    • 1x MIPI DSI
  • Camera:
    • 2x MIPI CSI 
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x Gigabit Ethernet LAN port 
    • 2.4/5.0GHz Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Expansion:
    • M.2 B/B+M key 2242, 2260, 2280 (NVMe SSD)
    • M.2 B key 3042 (LTE modems)
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 28x GPIOs 
    • 2x USB 2.0 port
  • Security:
    • Supervised boot
    • Encrypted file system
    • Measured system identity
    • Battery backed RTC
  • Other Features:
    • Backup battery
    • Tamper circuit
    • 4x Tamper switches
    • PoE module (optional)
    • SATA power connector (optional)
    • Zymbit HSM6 socket (optional)
  • Power:
    • 12V DC (via barrel jack input)
  • Mechanical:
    • 26 x 100 x 148mm

Further information

The Secure Compute Module Pro with 8GB RAM can be obtained for $245.00 while the SCM Dev Kit 2 is sold for $375.00. The Secure Edge Node ranges from $399.00 to $449.00 for the variant with PoE support.

