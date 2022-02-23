Raspberry Pi CM4 automation controller has optional UPS and M.2

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Kristech announced a “Pigeon RB700” DIN-rail automation controller that runs Linux on the Raspberry Pi CM4 with GbE and 10/100 LAN, 3x or more serial, 8x DI, CAN, 1-wire, and optional HDMI, ADC, UPS, and dual M.2.



Back in 2016, we covered the launch of the original Pigeon RB100 automation controller, which was built around the flagship, ARM11 based Raspberry Pi Compute Module. Since then, Kristech has upgraded the RB100 with a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3 in its Pigeon RB100-CM3 and released more advanced CM3 based systems with the Pigeon RB300-CM3 and RB350-CM3. The company has now launched a Pigeon RB700 system built around the Raspberry Pi CM4.







Pigeon RB700 Essence, front and back

(click images to enlarge)







Pigeon RB700 Essence (left) and Standard detail views

(click images to enlarge)







Pigeon RB700 Standard, front and back

(click images to enlarge)







Pigeon RB700 Advance, front and back

(click images to enlarge)







Pigeon RB700 Advance detail view (left) and PCB view with RPi CM4 and loaded M.2 modules

(click images to enlarge)



The DIN-rail compatible Pigeon RB700, which follows other RPi CM4 based industrial controllers such as the recent ModBerry 500 CM4 from fellow Polish embedded firm Techbase, is available in Essence, Standard, and Advance models. All three models give you a 1.5GHz, quad -A72 based CM4 module with 1GB to 8GB LPDDR4 and 8GB to 32GB eMMC. The systems are preinstalled with a “small and stable distribution that is fully compatible with official Raspberry Pi OS, with support for major programming languages such as C/C++, Python, and Java.All the Pigeon RB700 models are equipped with GbE and 10/100 Ethernet ports, an RS-232 DB9 port, and 2x RS-485 terminal blocks. Other common features include terminal block interfaces for CAN FD, 1-Wire, 8x digital opto-isolated inputs, 4x dry contact inputs, and 8x open drain outputs. All the systems provide a micro-USB client port and 3x (Essence/Standard) or 2x (Advance) USB 2.0 host ports.The Standard model adds an HDMI port, 4x analog inputs, 2x analog outputs, and a TPM 2.0 security chip. The Standard SKU is further equipped with a supercapacitor-based UPS to eliminate short power interruptions and ensure safe system shutdown. The UPS has an MCU, “which ensures the restart of the system in the event of the return of the power supply,” says Kristech.The Advance model offers all the features of the Standard and Essence except for their third USB port, and adds a terminal block with 2x RS-232. The Advance also supplies 2x M.2 B-key slots: one for 2242 modules and PCIe 2.0 x1 and the other for 3042 modules, accompanied by dual nano-SIM slots.The Pigeon RB700 systems provide a 24VDC input with a 20-32V range and consume between 0.16A and 0.25A (full load) at 24V. The 212 x 114 x 59mm controllers supply an RTC with coincell battery, 2x watchdogs, and DIN-rail and wallmount kits.

The IP20-protected systems have a 0 to 50°C operating range and 5 ~ 90%, non-condensing, relative humidity tolerance. The RB700 complies with EN IEC 61326-1:202 on EMC protections.

— ADVERTISEMENT —





Further information

The Pigeon RB700 appears to be available for order at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Kristech’s announcement, which includes links to Essence, Standard, and Advance product pages.

