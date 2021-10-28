RPi CM4 carrier with camera connector sells for $40

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Ledato’s tiny $40 “PiCam” carrier board for the Raspberry Pi CM4 offers micro-USB data and power ports and a double-sided FFC/FPC camera connector.



Adafruit has begun selling a PiCam camera carrier board from Ledato for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. Selling for $39.95 without the CM4, the 56.1 x 40.3 x 10.2mm, 8.8-gram PiCam is just slightly larger than the 55 x 40 x 4.7mm CM4.







PiCam, front and back

The PiCam, which we saw on Tom’s Hardware , is designed to mount directly on the bottom to the Raspberry Pi CM4 via 4x M2.5 screw points. With a bit more effort to build an offset, a camera can be mounted on the bottom of the PiCam.

The PiCam is equipped with an FFC/FPC ribbon connector with a double-sided pitch connector: one up, one down. While this offers more flexibility, Adafruit warns that if you plug in a cable in the wrong direction the PiCam, CM4, and camera “will be irreversibly damaged.”







PiCam with CM4 mounted on top (left) and detail view

The PiCam has dual micro-USB ports, one for 5V/2A power and a client port for data. The micro-USB client port lets you use SSH to program the CM4’s RAM or write to the CM4’s eMMC storage. There is also a boot switch and an EEPROM.

The Raspberry Pi CM4 has the same Broadcom BCM2711 SoC with 4x 1.5GHz Cortex-A72 cores used by the Raspberry Pi 4. The CM4 ships with 2GB to 8GB LPDDR4-3200 RAM and 0GB to 32GB eMMC, with optional WiFi/BT.

Further information

The PiCam is available for $39.95 at Adafruit. It will also soon be sold in Germany at Welectron. More information may be found on Ledato’s PiCam product page and manual (PDF).

