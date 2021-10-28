RPi CM4 carrier with camera connector sells for $40

RPi CM4 carrier with camera connector sells for $40Oct 28, 2021 — by Eric Brown 55 views
Ledato’s tiny $40 “PiCam” carrier board for the Raspberry Pi CM4 offers micro-USB data and power ports and a double-sided FFC/FPC camera connector.
Adafruit has begun selling a PiCam camera carrier board from Ledato for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. Selling for $39.95 without the CM4, the 56.1 x 40.3 x 10.2mm, 8.8-gram PiCam is just slightly larger than the 55 x 40 x 4.7mm CM4.
PiCam, front and back
The PiCam, which we saw on Tom’s Hardware, is designed to mount directly on the bottom to the Raspberry Pi CM4 via 4x M2.5 screw points. With a bit more effort to build an offset, a camera can be mounted on the bottom of the PiCam.
The PiCam is equipped with an FFC/FPC ribbon connector with a double-sided pitch connector: one up, one down. While this offers more flexibility, Adafruit warns that if you plug in a cable in the wrong direction the PiCam, CM4, and camera “will be irreversibly damaged.”
PiCam with CM4 mounted on top (left) and detail view
The PiCam has dual micro-USB ports, one for 5V/2A power and a client port for data. The micro-USB client port lets you use SSH to program the CM4’s RAM or write to the CM4’s eMMC storage. There is also a boot switch and an EEPROM.
The Raspberry Pi CM4 has the same Broadcom BCM2711 SoC with 4x 1.5GHz Cortex-A72 cores used by the Raspberry Pi 4. The CM4 ships with 2GB to 8GB LPDDR4-3200 RAM and 0GB to 32GB eMMC, with optional WiFi/BT.
Other compact CM4 carrier boards with camera connectors include the M.2-equipped, $39 Piunora Pro.
Further information
The PiCam is available for $39.95 at Adafruit. It will also soon be sold in Germany at Welectron. More information may be found on Ledato’s PiCam product page and manual (PDF).
