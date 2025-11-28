NET2 Line Leverages ESP32 to Bring Wireless ISA and PCI Connectivity to Modern Systems

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ARS Technologies is developing a new product line that brings vintage ISA and PCI cards into modern computing workflows. The NET2 family builds on the company’s USB2 and XPRS series, adding wireless connectivity so legacy peripherals can be used from Linux, macOS, or current Windows systems.

The NET2 series is based on an ESP32 module, using a wireless link to transport bus transactions between a host system and an external peripheral card. Internally, the design follows a simple functional chain: ESP32 → bus buffers → ISA or PCI slot. Unlike earlier wired solutions that used USB or PCIe cables, the NET2 approach operates over Wi-Fi and supports longer ranges depending on the environment.

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Two initial devices are currently in development. NET2ISA enables wireless operation of a single ISA card, while NET2PCI provides the same functionality for PCI cards using the same wireless link.



NET2ISA Top View

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Both units integrate an external antenna to improve signal quality and link stability. ARS Technologies notes that the NET2 line may be expanded later with multi-slot variants similar to their USB2 and XPRS product families.



NET2PCI Top View

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NET2 devices support three operating modes: Access Point Mode, Local Communication Mode, and Global Communication Mode.

In Access Point Mode, a new device starts by creating its own Wi-Fi network. A computer connects directly to this network to complete the initial setup, assign access credentials, and configure allowed Wi-Fi networks.



Access Point Mode

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In Local Communication Mode, the NET2 device joins the user’s existing Wi-Fi network and operates at a local IP address. The host system and NET2 communicate through the same router or access point.



Local Communication Mode

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Global Communication Mode is intended for more advanced setups. The NET2 device and host system may be connected to different networks, and communication is possible when both sides allow inward connections and configure IP forwarding. Latency varies depending on distance and network infrastructure.



Global Communication Mode

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Wireless range is expected to reach up to 50 meters indoors and up to 100 meters outdoors, though real-world performance will depend on placement and interference.

To support legacy ISA and PCI cards that depend on older Windows drivers, ARS Technologies provides Windows 98 SE and Windows ME OS images for dosbox-x, allowing those binaries to run under Linux, Windows, or macOS.

The company also offers cross-platform APIs and sample code for Linux (x86-64 and arm64), Windows (x86-64), and macOS (x86-64 and Apple Silicon), enabling developers to adapt existing software or build new applications for the NET2 wireless bridge.

Since ISA and PCI cards require different supply voltages, ARS Technologies provides documentation on powering requirements and options. NET2 devices must be powered during operation, and the attached card draws power through the NET2 carrier.

Further Information

The NET2 line is still under development, and no launch timeline has been announced. ARS Technologies expects pricing to align with its existing USB2 family, where the USB2ISA-R (one ISA connector) sells for $149 and the USB2ISA-X3 (three ISA connectors) sells for $169.