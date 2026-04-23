LeafKVM KVM-over-IP device launches with RV1126B platform and touchscreen

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LeafKVM has entered crowdfunding on Crowd Supply following its earlier pre-launch coverage, introducing a revised hardware configuration while maintaining its focus as a compact, self-contained KVM-over-IP device. The system provides remote keyboard, video, and mouse access to computers, servers, and other HDMI sources without requiring software on the target machine.

The updated design is now based on the Rockchip RV1126B processor, replacing the previously disclosed RV1106 platform. This revision brings a quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU and 512MB of memory, increasing available processing resources compared to the earlier specification.

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LeafKVM system diagram

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LeafKVM captures video through a CSI bridge and supports HDMI and DVI input, with optional VGA support via an adapter. Video streaming is handled using H.264 or H.265 encoding, with support for resolutions up to 4K at 30 fps or 1080p at higher frame rates.

The system is intended to provide low-latency remote access, including operation at the BIOS level or when the host system is not fully functional.

Connectivity includes dual-band Wi-Fi 5 and a 100Mbps Ethernet interface with optional IEEE 802.3af PoE support. The device can operate either as a client on an existing network or in access point mode for direct connections.

Remote access is handled through a browser-based interface, with additional support for remote desktop access using RustDesk.



LeafKVM internal view

(click image to enlarge)

Interfaces include a full-size video input port, two USB Type-C ports, and a USB Type-A port. One USB-C interface is used for keyboard, mouse, and storage emulation, while the second provides a serial console for debugging.

Compared to the earlier design, the RJ11-based expansion interface has been replaced with a standard USB Type-A port, shifting expansion toward USB peripherals instead of direct GPIO or UART access.



LeafKVM external view

(click image to enlarge)

The enclosure uses a CNC-milled aluminum design with passive cooling, along with ESD protection and EMI filtering on external interfaces.

The system integrates a 2.4-inch touchscreen that provides local access to configuration options, network settings, and video preview without requiring an external display.



LeafKVM demo with iPad

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On the software side, LeafKVM runs a Buildroot-based Linux system with a Rust-based control backend and a web frontend derived from the JetKVM project. The firmware supports over-the-air updates and uses a dual-partition system layout with a read-only root filesystem and a separate writable data partition.

According to the developers, source code and build configurations are planned for release, along with hardware schematics under an open hardware license.

Specifications listed for the LeafKVM include:

SoC:

Rockchip RV1126B

CPU:

4× Cortex-A53

Memory:

512MB RAM

Storage:

MicroSD slot

Video Input:

1× HDMI / DVI-compatible input (up to 4K @ 30 fps) Optional VGA via adapter

Audio:

Opus codec

Networking:

100 Mbps Ethernet (IEEE 802.3af PoE support) Dual-band Wi-Fi 5 (RTL8821CS) Bluetooth

USB:

2× USB Type-C (power input supported on both)

• Port 1: USB device mode (keyboard, mouse, mass storage emulation)

• Port 2: Serial console (UART debug) 1× USB Type-A

Expansion:

RJ11 expansion port (GPIO, UART, ATX control)

Local Interface:

2.4-inch IPS touchscreen

Power:

USB Type-C (5V / 1A) PoE (37–57V)

Power Consumption:

~250 mA (idle) ~400 mA (active video input)

Mechanical:

90 × 65 × 25 mm 195 g



Further Information

LeafKVM is now available through a Crowd Supply crowdfunding campaign with early units priced at $119, including PoE support and bundled cables.