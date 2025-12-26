LeafKVM is a Rockchip-based self-contained KVM with touchscreen and browser access

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Crowd Supply recently featured LeafKVM, a compact wireless KVM-over-IP device that provides remote access to computers, servers, and HDMI video sources without requiring software on the target system. It captures HDMI video and audio, emulates USB keyboard, mouse, and storage devices, and streams output directly to a web browser.

The hardware platform is based on the Rockchip RV1106G3 system-on-chip, which integrates a single Arm Cortex-A7 core with 256MB of RAM.

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Storage is provided by a 16GB onboard eMMC device, and the system is enclosed in a CNC-milled aluminum housing that provides passive cooling, EMI filtering, and ESD protection on external ports.



LeafKVM Block Diagram

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LeafKVM includes a full-size HDMI input, two USB Type-C ports, and a 100Mbps Ethernet interface with optional IEEE 802.3af Power-over-Ethernet support. One USB-C port is used for keyboard, mouse, and mass storage emulation, while the second exposes a serial console for debugging.

HDMI capture is handled by a Toshiba TC358743 HDMI-to-CSI bridge, while wireless connectivity is provided by an RTL8821CS Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth module.



LeafKVM Top & Bottom View

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An RJ11 expansion port provides access to power, GPIO, and UART signals, supporting ATX power control and additional expansion. Power can be supplied through USB-C or PoE, with typical consumption ranging from approximately 250mA at idle to 350mA during active HDMI capture.

LeafKVM includes a built-in 2.4-inch IPS touchscreen for local configuration and status monitoring without an external computer. The display can be used to configure Ethernet or Wi-Fi, manage USB emulation and virtual media, and preview the HDMI input, while wireless operation supports both client and access point modes for network or hotspot use.



Touchscreen UI Demo

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On the software side, LeafKVM runs a Buildroot-based Linux system intended to remain modifiable. The control backend is written in Rust and paired with a lightweight web-based frontend derived from the JetKVM project.

Video streaming supports H.264 and H.265 encoding, while audio uses the Opus codec. The firmware includes an online upgrade mechanism that allows users to manage firmware versions and updates.



LeafKVM Front View

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According to the developers, LeafKVM is being designed with open source principles in mind.

Final hardware schematics are planned for release under the CERN-OHL-W license, and the software stack is expected to be published with build recipes and documentation in public repositories, with minimal reliance on binary-only components.

Further Information

LeafKVM is currently in pre-launch on Crowd Supply, with the campaign expected to launch in February or March 2026. Pricing has not yet been announced, though the developers indicate it is intended to be competitive with other KVM-over-IP solutions.