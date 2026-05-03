Argon Industria PoE+ HATs add 25W Ethernet power and optional NVMe to Raspberry Pi 5

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Argon40 has introduced two Industria PoE+ HATs for the Raspberry Pi 5, providing power and data through a single Ethernet cable using the IEEE 802.3af/at PoE+ standard. Both boards deliver up to 25W output, supplying 5V/5A for full operation.

The standard Argon Industria PoE+ HAT focuses on single-cable power and network connectivity, while the Argon Industria PoE+ HAT with NVMe adds an M.2 slot for 2230 and 2242 NVMe SSDs.

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Argon Industria PoE+ HAT

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The NVMe model connects to the Raspberry Pi 5 PCIe interface through a flex cable, enabling storage expansion alongside PoE+ power delivery.



Argon Industria PoE+ HAT bottom view

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Both versions are designed for use with a PoE injector or compatible PoE switch, allowing power and network connectivity over the same Ethernet cable. This can reduce cabling in installations such as clusters, remote systems, signage, and embedded deployments.



Argon Industria PoE+ HAT w/ NVMe bottom view

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The boards include airflow openings and are designed to be used with the Argon THRML 30 mm active cooler, which the documentation recommends to maintain safe operating temperatures under PoE+ load conditions.



Argon Industria PoE+ HAT w/ NVMe

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Additional onboard headers include a 3-pin 5V output for Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 and Argon HMI screens, along with a 4-pin I2C interface for the Argon ONE V5 OLED display.

The HATs are also listed as compatible with Argon ONE V5, Argon HMI displays, Argon NEO 5, and Argon Poly+ 5 accessories.

Further Information

The standard Argon Industria PoE+ HAT is priced at £19.20, while the Argon Industria PoE+ HAT with NVMe is priced at £22.80 through The Pi Hut.

The standard version includes mounting hardware, while the NVMe version adds PCIe cables, M.2 screws, and a mini screwdriver.