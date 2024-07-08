All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
HatDrive! Nano: Affordable €9.00 M.2 HAT for Raspberry Pi 5

Jul 8, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 60 views

The Pineboards HatDrive! Nano is a compact 2230/2242 M-Key M.2 HAT for the Raspberry Pi, measuring 55 x 34mm. It offers an affordable upgrade from a microSD card to M.2 storage, supporting NVMe SSDs, AI accelerators, and other M-Key devices. It is compatible with the official Raspberry Pi case lid and the Active Cooler.

Unlike other recently launched HatDrive! boards, this device measures just 55 x 34mm, making it one of the smallest M.2 HATs available. The HatDrive! Nano minimally covers the Raspberry Pi, allowing unobstructed airflow with the Raspberry Pi Active Cooler, and fits within the official Pi 5 case, allowing the case lid to close properly.

The M-Key M.2 connector includes the SUSCLK signal, enhancing compatibility with certain NVMe SSDs. It supports PCIe Gen 2 and Gen 3 speeds and accommodates all 2230/2242-sized M-Key M.2 devices.

The HatDrive! Nano includes a 3A buck converter for improved efficiency and reduced heat output. Pineboards also indicates that all components on the board are of high quality, ensuring reliable performance.


The HatDrive! Nano package includes a 25mm impedance-controlled PCIe FPC cable for connecting to the Raspberry Pi 5, along with metal screws and spacers. Two sets of mounting screws are provided for different assembly options.

Further information

The HatDrive! Nano is priced at €9.00 on the Pineboards Store and £7.50 on ThePiHut store.

