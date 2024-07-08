HatDrive! Nano: Affordable €9.00 M.2 HAT for Raspberry Pi 5

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Pineboards HatDrive! Nano is a compact 2230/2242 M-Key M.2 HAT for the Raspberry Pi, measuring 55 x 34mm. It offers an affordable upgrade from a microSD card to M.2 storage, supporting NVMe SSDs, AI accelerators, and other M-Key devices. It is compatible with the official Raspberry Pi case lid and the Active Cooler.

Unlike other recently launched HatDrive! boards, this device measures just 55 x 34mm, making it one of the smallest M.2 HATs available. The HatDrive! Nano minimally covers the Raspberry Pi, allowing unobstructed airflow with the Raspberry Pi Active Cooler, and fits within the official Pi 5 case, allowing the case lid to close properly.