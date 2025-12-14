HealthyPi 6 provides open-source biosignal acquisition for research and education

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The HealthyPi 6 is an open-source biosignal acquisition platform available through Crowd Supply, targeting academic research, education, and digital health prototyping. The system supports standalone acquisition and visualization of physiological data without relying on a PC or cloud service.

The platform is built around a tri-core processing architecture. The main controller is STMicroelectronics’ STM32H757, combining an Arm Cortex-M7 core running at up to 480 MHz with a Cortex-M4 core at 240 MHz for real-time signal processing tasks.

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Wireless connectivity is handled by an Espressif ESP32-C6 RISC-V SoC. All processors run Zephyr RTOS, with each core executing independent applications to isolate time-critical biosignal acquisition from networking and user interface tasks.

The unit is housed in a compact 125 × 80 × 25 mm enclosure weighing approximately 200 g and integrates a 4-inch capacitive touchscreen with an 800 × 480 resolution for real-time waveform visualization and on-device configuration.



HealthyPi 6 Architecture Diagram

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HealthyPi 6 integrates built-in sensors for multiple physiological signals, including a research-grade 3-channel, 5-lead ECG with medical-grade isolation, PPG for heart rate, HRV, and SpO₂, impedance pneumography for respiration, and a digital temperature sensor.

A 9-axis inertial measurement unit is also included to support activity classification and motion artifact detection during recordings.

Expansion and external connectivity are provided through ProtoCentral’s HealthyLink interface, exposing Qwiic/I²C, SPI, CAN-FD, UART, and analog inputs for modules such as EEG, EMG, GSR, and external triggers.

Data transfer is supported via Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth Low Energy 5.2, and a USB-C interface that also handles charging.



HealthyPi 6 Internal View

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Power is provided by an internal rechargeable LiPo battery rated for more than 48 hours of operation, enabling multi-day recordings for applications such as sleep studies, ambulatory monitoring, and field research.



HealthyPi 6 + Accessories

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The platform is fully open source, with hardware schematics, PCB layouts, and mechanical designs released under the CERN Open Hardware License v2.

Firmware and device drivers based on Zephyr RTOS are provided under the Apache 2.0 license, while the HealthyPi Studio desktop analysis software and companion mobile applications are released under the MIT license.

Further Information

ProtoCentral states that HealthyPi 6 is intended for research and educational use and is not certified as a medical device for diagnosis or treatment.

The complete kit is priced at $549 and includes the main unit, ECG leads, PPG probe, temperature sensor, battery, and cables. According to the Crowd Supply campaign, funding has reached $4,132, with shipments currently estimated to begin in May 2026.