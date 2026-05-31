Sixfab AI HAT+ and Edge AI Expansion Board add DEEPX acceleration to Raspberry Pi 5

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Sixfab has unveiled two Raspberry Pi 5 expansion products based on DEEPX NPUs: the AI HAT+ and the Edge AI Expansion Board. Both platforms are designed to accelerate computer vision workloads locally on Raspberry Pi 5 systems, but they target different deployment scenarios.

The AI HAT+ is intended for prototyping and development, while the Edge AI Expansion Board combines AI acceleration with NVMe storage and LTE/5G connectivity for field deployments. Both products use the DEEPX software stack and support deployment of models compiled through the DXNN SDK.

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Sixfab AI HAT+ for Raspberry Pi 5

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The Sixfab AI HAT+ is offered in two variants. The entry-level model integrates the DEEPX DX-M1ML accelerator rated at 13 TOPS and paired with 512MB LPDDR4X memory, while the higher-end version uses the DX-M1M accelerator rated at 25 TOPS with 1GB LPDDR4X memory.

The board complies with the Raspberry Pi HAT+ specification and connects to the Raspberry Pi 5 through a 16-pin PCIe cable, providing hardware acceleration for object detection, classification, and segmentation workloads.



Sixfab AI HAT+ RPi5

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Unlike the AI HAT+, the Edge AI Expansion Board is designed as an under-board expansion platform. It supports a swappable DEEPX DX-M1 M.2 accelerator module providing up to 25 TOPS at INT8 precision, together with dedicated M.2 slots for NVMe storage and LTE/5G connectivity.

The board uses a triple-M.2 architecture consisting of separate slots for AI acceleration, storage, and cellular communications, allowing all three subsystems to operate simultaneously.



Edge AI Expansion Board for RPi5

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Storage support includes M.2 NVMe SSDs in 2230, 2242, 2260, and 2280 form factors, while cellular connectivity is provided through an M.2 Key-B slot supporting LTE and 5G modem modules. A single USB-C PD input powers both the expansion board and the Raspberry Pi 5 through pogo-pin connections.

Software support for both products is based on the DEEPX runtime and DXNN SDK. Models developed in frameworks such as PyTorch, TensorFlow, and Keras can be exported to ONNX and compiled into the DXNN format for execution on the NPU. Sixfab also provides a Model Zoo with precompiled models such as YOLOv8, MobileNet, and ResNet.

Further Information

The Sixfab AI HAT+ is available in 13 TOPS and 25 TOPS variants priced at $63 and $90, respectively. The Edge AI Expansion Board is currently listed as coming soon, and pricing has not yet been announced.