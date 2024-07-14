All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
U2500 HAT Adds M.2 NVMe Support & Dual 2.5G Ethernet for Raspberry Pi 5

Jul 14, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 128 views

The U2500 M.2 NVMe & dual 2.5G Ethernet for Raspberry Pi 5, recently featured by the distributor 52Pi, is a versatile expansion module designed to enhance the capabilities of the Raspberry Pi 5. This HAT board integrates high-speed storage and network features, making it suitable for various advanced applications.

The U2500 includes a single PCIe interface for expanding the system with an M.2 NVMe SSD. It supports the 2230 and 2242 form factors, allowing for high-speed storage solutions such as databases, media servers, and high-performance computing tasks.

52Pi U2500 HAT M.2 NVMe SSD Support
(click image to enlarge)

The product page indicates that the HAT utilizes two USB 3.0 ports, converting them into two Gigabit Ethernet interfaces. This is beneficial for network-intensive applications, such as web servers and other IoT projects.

The HAT features four mounting holes, allowing it to be securely attached to the top of the Raspberry Pi 5. Additionally, the design ensures that users still have access to the 40-pin GPIO header.


52Pi U2500 HAT Interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The package includes the U2500 Dual M.2 NVMe USB3.0 to 2.5G Ethernet for Raspberry Pi 5 board, eight M2.5 x 4mm screws, four M2.5 x 16mm screws, one 40-pin PC104 pin header, one M2.5 screwdriver, two 8.5 x 40mm PCIe FFC cables, and one dual USB connector.


52Pi U2500 HAT
(click image to enlarge)

Further information

This U2500 HAT is available for $49.99 on the 52Pi online store. However, note that the Wiki page for this product is not available as of the publication date.

