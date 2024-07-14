U2500 HAT Adds M.2 NVMe Support & Dual 2.5G Ethernet for Raspberry Pi 5

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The U2500 M.2 NVMe & dual 2.5G Ethernet for Raspberry Pi 5, recently featured by the distributor 52Pi, is a versatile expansion module designed to enhance the capabilities of the Raspberry Pi 5. This HAT board integrates high-speed storage and network features, making it suitable for various advanced applications.

The U2500 includes a single PCIe interface for expanding the system with an M.2 NVMe SSD. It supports the 2230 and 2242 form factors, allowing for high-speed storage solutions such as databases, media servers, and high-performance computing tasks.