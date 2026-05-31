Alinx HEA13 combines AMD Virtex UltraScale+ VU13P FPGA and NVIDIA Jetson Thor

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The Alinx HEA13 combines an AMD Virtex UltraScale+ XCVU13P FPGA with support for NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin and Jetson Thor modules. The platform links the FPGA and Jetson module through a PCIe Gen3 x8 interface for applications such as robotics, industrial vision, edge AI, and compute acceleration.

The FPGA subsystem is based on the AMD Virtex UltraScale+ XCVU13P-2FHGB2104I, featuring 3.78 million logic cells, 12,288 DSP slices, 454.5Mb of on-chip memory, and 76 GTY transceivers supporting data rates of up to 28.21 Gbps.

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The board also integrates 20GB of DDR4 memory arranged as two 10GB banks with 80-bit interfaces, together with 256MB of QSPI flash storage.



HEA13 system block diagram

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For high-speed connectivity, the HEA13 provides four QSFP28 ports supporting up to 100Gbps operation, two FMC+ expansion connectors, Gigabit Ethernet, a UART interface, and a microSD card slot.

The FMC+ interfaces expose FPGA I/O and GTY transceivers for additional expansion and prototyping requirements.



ACVU13 core board

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The Jetson subsystem supports NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin and Jetson Thor modules installed through a dedicated connector on the carrier board.



HEA13 w/ cooling fan

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Jetson AGX Orin configurations provide up to 275 TOPS of AI performance, while Jetson Thor modules offer up to 2070 TOPS together with 128GB LPDDR5X memory.



HEA13 peripherals

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Additional interfaces available on the Jetson side include DisplayPort output, USB 3.2 Type-C ports, M.2 slots for NVMe SSD and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth modules, Ethernet connectivity, microSD storage, and a 40-pin expansion header.

Key specifications listed for the HEA13 include:

FPGA subsystem: AMD Virtex UltraScale+ XCVU13P-2FHGB2104I FPGA 16nm FinFET process 76 GTY transceivers up to 28.21 Gbps Integrated 100GbE MAC and 150G Interlaken cores Memory: 20GB DDR4 SDRAM (2 × 10GB, 80-bit) 256MB QSPI flash Expansion: 2 × FMC+ FMC1+: 122 FPGA I/Os and 16 GTY lanes FMC2+: 168 FPGA I/Os and 16 GTY lanes Networking: 4 × QSFP28 (100Gbps) 1 × Gigabit Ethernet (PL side) Other: 1 × UART 1 × microSD slot 2 × SMA inputs 3 × user LEDs, 3 × user buttons

Jetson subsystem: NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin support AGX Orin 32GB: up to 200 TOPS AGX Orin 64GB: up to 275 TOPS NVIDIA Jetson Thor support 128GB LPDDR5X Up to 2070 TOPS Expansion: 1 × microSD 2.0 slot 1 × M.2 NVMe SSD slot 1 × M.2 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth slot Interfaces: PCIe Gen3 x8 link between FPGA and Jetson 40-pin expansion header Display: 1 × DisplayPort Networking: 1 × 10GbE port (AGX Orin)

1 × 5GbE port (Thor) USB: 2 × USB 3.2 Type-C

Power: 12V DC input

Mechanical: 271 × 200 mm



Further Information

The Alinx HEA13 is offered with NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin or Jetson Thor support, with the Jetson Thor 128GB version listed at $22,561.