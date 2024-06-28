Sipeed Showcases Tang Mega 138K Dock with GOWIN Series FPGA

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Sipeed Tang Mega 138K Dock is an advanced and compact FPGA development platform designed to meet both high-performance requirements and cost-effective solutions. Featuring the GOWIN GW5AST RISC-V FPGA, this platform includes a development board with key features such as PCIe x4, a GbE port, and multiple I/Os.

The Tang Mega 138K features the GW5AST-LV138PG484A FPGA with 138,240 logic units, numerous registers, and 12 phase-locked loops. The core SoM board includes an integrated RISC-V processor clocked at 800MHz, along with 4Gbit DDR3 x2, 128Mbit flash, and advanced BTB connectors. It also integrates components such as DC-DC converters, a DDR power IC, and user-configurable keys.