Foenix Labs A2560Me Brings MC68LC060 CPU, FPGA Graphics, and PCIe Expansion

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Foenix Labs’ A2560Me is a Mini-ITX motherboard built around the Motorola MC68LC060 processor and designed as an updated version of the earlier A2560M platform. The system combines a legacy 68k CPU architecture with FPGA-based subsystems and more recent interfaces such as PCIe and DDR3 memory.

The A2560Me uses a 32-bit MC68LC060RC66 processor alongside a Xilinx Kintex-7 FPGA, which implements system logic, graphics, and audio functions. Memory includes 8MB of static RAM, 4MB of flash, and 1GB of DDR3.

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The board follows a 170 × 170 mm Mini-ITX form factor and integrates a mix of modern and legacy connectivity.



A2560Me board layout

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Expansion and I/O include a PCI Express Gen 2 interface with four lanes, USB OTG ports, and both internal and external SD card support. Networking is provided through a Wiznet W6100 Ethernet controller and a WizFi360 module for wireless connectivity.

Legacy interfaces include dual DB9 serial ports, a DB25 parallel port, PS/2 keyboard and mouse connectors, MIDI ports, and optional floppy drive support. The system also provides Atari-style and analog joystick connectors, along with support for SNES and NES controllers through a dedicated interface.



A2560Me I/O layout

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Foenix Labs notes that the A2560Me is a single board design with multiple configuration possibilities rather than separate variants. Some interfaces, such as the floppy connector, are included due to integration within the Super I/O subsystem and may not be used in all configurations. Optional accessories, including an enclosure with an ESP32-based LCD for system status and boot interaction, are also planned.

The video subsystem is based on the “VICKY The Fourth” graphics engine implemented in the FPGA, with DVI output available. Detailed specifications for the graphics pipeline have not been fully defined.



A2560Me enclosure Prototype A

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The audio subsystem combines multiple FPGA-implemented sound cores, including YM2151, YM2612, SN76489, YM262, and SID variants. Additional audio hardware includes a SAM2695 wavetable synthesizer and a VS1053B codec for compressed audio playback. The system supports multiple sampling rates and includes line-in, line-out, and headphone connections.

Software support is in early stages. EmuTOS is currently under development for the platform, with additional operating systems such as FUZIX and OS-9 listed as potential targets.



A2560Me enclosure Prototype B

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Optional storage includes a 3.5-inch floppy drive, along with onboard microSD and external SD card support. The system also integrates a Super I/O controller for handling legacy peripherals.

Further Information

The A2560Me is available for order at $799.99, with Foenix Labs noting that the design is still evolving and some features remain under development.