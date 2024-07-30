W55RP20-EVB-PICO: Integrating W5500 TCP/IP Controller and RP2040

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The W55RP20-EVB-Pico evaluation board combines the W55RP20 MCU with the W5500 wired TCP/IP controller and the RP2040 from the Raspberry Pi Pico. This allows it to support both Raspberry Pi Pico functionalities and Ethernet capabilities.

The W55RP20-EVB-Pico centers around the W55RP20 microcontroller, which features a dual-core Cortex M0+ processor with a maximum clock speed of 133MHz. It is equipped with 264kByte of high-performance SRAM and 2MByte of internal Flash storage, designed to handle complex tasks requiring both processing power and memory.