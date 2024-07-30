All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
W55RP20-EVB-PICO: Integrating W5500 TCP/IP Controller and RP2040

Jul 29, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 18 views

The W55RP20-EVB-Pico evaluation board combines the W55RP20 MCU with the W5500 wired TCP/IP controller and the RP2040 from the Raspberry Pi Pico. This allows it to support both Raspberry Pi Pico functionalities and Ethernet capabilities.

The W55RP20-EVB-Pico centers around the W55RP20 microcontroller, which features a dual-core Cortex M0+ processor with a maximum clock speed of 133MHz. It is equipped with 264kByte of high-performance SRAM and 2MByte of internal Flash storage, designed to handle complex tasks requiring both processing power and memory.

W55RP20 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Ethernet is a major feature, with a built-in 10/100 Ethernet PHY that can manage up to 8 independent hardware sockets. The board retains the Raspberry Pi Pico pinout, though certain GPIOs are designated for internal use only. It supports various digital peripherals including dual UARTs, I2Cs, SPIs, and 16 PWM channels.

The board features two Programmable IO blocks totaling eight state machines, which allow for flexible and high-speed user-programmable IO. It is capable of emulating interfaces such as SD Card and VGA, adding to its versatility. Supported internet protocols include TCP, UDP, ICMP, IPv4, ARP, IGMP, and PPPoE.

W55RP20-EVB-Pico pinout
(click image to enlarge)

Power can be supplied via a USB-C port or an external source, with an operational voltage range of 4.3V to 5.5V. An on-board LDO regulates the 3.3V power supply to the RP2040 and W5500. The board operates effectively in temperatures ranging from -45°C to 85°C.

The Wiki pages note that the W55RP20-EVB-Pico is well-suited for educational, research, and IoT projects that require combined microcontroller and Ethernet connectivity.

W55RP20-EVB-Pico
(click image to enlarge)

Further information

WIZnet has yet to disclose specific pricing details, but the product page indicates that both the dev board and the W55RP20 will be available soon.

