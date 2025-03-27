LILYGO T-Deck Pro Offers E-Paper Display with Configurable 4G and Voice Options

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LILYGO has introduced the T-Deck Pro, an open-source development board with a built-in keyboard and a 3.1-inch e-paper touchscreen. Combining sensor integration with touchscreen functionality, it can be applied to various projects in areas like IoT and portable devices.

The board features the ESP32-S3FN16R8 dual-core LX7 microprocessor, similar to the T-Deck Plus released in December. This MCU, clocked at 240MHz, supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 (LE) for wireless communication.

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T-Deck Pro Versions Comparison

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The 320×240 resolution e-paper display is designed for low power consumption and wide viewing angles. The board includes a Bosch BHI260AP sensor, offering a 16-bit 3-axis accelerometer and gyroscope. This self-learning AI smart sensor with an integrated IMU enables motion detection, as seen in other LILYGO products like the T-Glass

Additional features include a GPS module (MIA-M10Q) supporting BeiDou, Galileo, GLONASS, GPS, and QZSS, along with a LoRa chip (SX1262) compatible with bands including 920MHz, 915MHz, 868MHz, and 433MHz.

According to the product page, the T-Deck Pro is available in two versions. The A7682E version includes a 4G module, with audio output handled through the A7682. The PCM5102A version features the PCM5102A chip, a stereo DAC from Texas Instruments, described as capable of delivering high-resolution audio with a 112dB SNR and support for 32-bit, 384kHz PCM audio.

It uses DirectPath technology to provide a clean, ground-referenced output without the need for external capacitors. This allows for low-distortion and high-fidelity sound output. Both versions come with a built-in microphone, speaker, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.



T-Deck Pro Main Features

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The board supports an extended Qwiic interface for sensor and peripheral connections. Power is provided by a 1500mAh built-in battery, managed by the TI BQ25896 and BQ27220 chips.

LILYGO provides documentation and examples through its GitHub repository, supporting development in PlatformIO and Arduino IDE.

Further information

The T-Deck Pro is available in multiple configurations. The PCM5102A (voice) version is priced at $81.79, while the A7682E (4G) version costs $92.64. Both versions are listed on the LILYGO online store, supporting the 915MHz and 868MHz bands at the same price. The 433MHz and 920MHz bands are not available as of the publication date.