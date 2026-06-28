WCH CH32V006EVT board supports Zephyr for low-cost RISC-V development

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Olimex recently featured the WCH CH32V006EVT, a low-cost evaluation board for the RISC-V-based CH32V006K8U6 microcontroller. The board is designed around WCH’s CH32V006 family and provides a compact platform for experimenting with the QingKe V2C 32-bit RISC-V core, Zephyr support, and basic embedded development features.

The CH32V006K8U6 integrates a QingKe V2C processor using the RV32EmC instruction set and runs at up to 48MHz when clocked from an external crystal. The microcontroller includes 62KB of CodeFlash, 8KB of SRAM, 256 bytes of non-volatile system configuration memory, and 256 bytes of user-defined memory.

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CH32V006 block system diagram

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Peripheral support includes two USART interfaces, I2C, SPI, a 12-bit ADC, touchkey sensing, DMA, multiple timers, watchdogs, and up to 31 GPIOs. The ADC supports up to eight external inputs plus two internal signals, with a sampling rate of up to 3Msps. The MCU also integrates an OPA/PGA/CMP block with multi-input support and optional gain stages.



CH32V006 memory address map

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The CH32V006 also provides a 7-channel DMA controller, 8-channel touchkey detection, and several timer resources. These include a 16-bit advanced-control timer with complementary PWM output, dead-zone control, and emergency brake support, as well as 16-bit general-purpose and streamlined timers. Additional timing features include a 32-bit SysTick counter, an independent watchdog, and a window watchdog.

For clocking and power management, the device includes a factory-trimmed 24MHz internal RC oscillator, a 128kHz low-speed RC oscillator, support for an external 3MHz to 25MHz oscillator, and system clock monitoring. The MCU supports a 2V to 5.5V operating range, while the evaluation board lists 2.5V, 3.3V, and 5V supply options.



CH32V006 clock tree diagram

(click image to enlarge)

The CH32V006EVT board itself includes a power LED, reset button, USB port for power, and two user LEDs. According to the Zephyr documentation, the board target is ch32v006evt, with support for on-chip features including GPIO, UART, SPI, I2C, DMA, PWM, watchdog, SysTick, clock control, EXTI, AFIO, SRAM, and flash.

(click image to enlarge)

Programming and debugging require an external programmer, since the board does not include built-in debug hardware. Zephyr lists support for flashing with minichlink, OpenOCD, and wchisp, while debugging is supported through OpenOCD or minichlink.

Further Information

The WCH CH32V006EVT measures about 42 x 40mm and is listed by Olimex at €9.95.