Sparkfun unveils microSD Data Logging Shield with SPI and USB-C interfaces

Sparkfun unveils microSD Data Logging Shield with SPI and USB-C interfacesJun 19, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 152 views
SparkFun has unveiled a data logging module compatible with their own Thing Plus devices. The SparkFun Thing Plus Dual-Port Logging Shield features an ATtiny841 MCU which allows the user to interface with a microSD card through SPI or USB-C.
According to the company, the Dual-Port Logging Shield was designed for easy data transmission using any standard Arduino SD library. The module can be connected to a computer via USB-C and perform read/write operations with speeds up to 35MBytes/seconds.
— ADVERTISEMENT —