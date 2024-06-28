All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
WebDAQ Series: Log, Monitor and Control Remotely

Jun 27, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 67 views

The WebDAQ series from Digilent consists of stand-alone data loggers designed for universal input applications, enabling remote system monitoring and control. This series includes three models: WebDAQ 904, WebDAQ 504, and WebDAQ 316, each engineered to cater to specific monitoring needs without the necessity of a personal computer.

The WebDAQ 904 model is designed to manage high-accuracy measurements from up to four analog inputs. It is suitable for various sensors such as strain gauges, RTDs, thermocouples, and load cells. Key technical specifications include:

  • Four simultaneous analog inputs
  • Support for voltage (up to ±60 V), current, RTD, thermocouples, resistance, and bridge-based sensors
  • 24-bit A/D converter for precise data conversion
  • Sampling rate up to 100 samples per second per channel

The WebDAQ 504 focuses on vibration and acoustic measurements, integrating four simultaneous IEPE inputs suitable for accelerometers and microphones. Its features are tailored to industrial applications requiring robust data capture capabilities:

  • Four simultaneous IEPE inputs for diverse sensor connectivity
  • 24-bit A/D converter for high-resolution data acquisition
  • Sampling rate up to 51 kS/s per channel, facilitating detailed data capture
  • Real-time FFT capabilities for continuous signal monitoring and analysis

The WebDAQ 316 is optimized for temperature monitoring, supporting up to 16 isolated thermocouple inputs. It is particularly effective in environments where precise temperature monitoring is critical. Highlights include:

  • Supports 16 thermocouple inputs for extensive temperature monitoring
  • Features a high-resolution 24-bit A/D converter for accurate data conversion
  • Offers a sampling rate of up to 75 samples per second per channel
  • Compatible with thermocouple types J, K, R, S, T, N, E, and B
  • Includes cold junction compensation to ensure precision in temperature readings

Each unit allows for data logging to its 3GB internal memory, with additional storage expandable via SD card and USB slots. The integrated web server enables remote device management through any standard web browser, simplifying operations without the need for specialized software.

Notifications and alerts can be set up to send via email and SMS, keeping users informed of system statuses in real-time. Data export is versatile, supporting formats like CSV, UFF, or binary to accommodate various application needs. Task scheduling is flexible, designed to fit specific logging requirements easily.

According to the product page, the setup is straightforward with no drivers needed, and connectivity options include an Ethernet port and optional Wi-Fi capability (dongle required but not included). Additionally, four digital I/O ports are available for triggers or alarms, enhancing the device’s utility for comprehensive monitoring tasks.

For enhanced functionality, the WebDAQ series includes a RESTful API that enables users to start and stop data acquisitions, access real-time data and system information, and check the status of acquisitions and alarms. This API also allows WebDAQ data to be integrated with various data dashboards, cloud applications, and custom programs.

Further information

The WebDAQ 904 and the WebDAQ 504 are both priced at $1,569.00 each, while the WebDAQ 316 is available at a slightly lower price of $1,259.00.

