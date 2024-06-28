WebDAQ Series: Log, Monitor and Control Remotely

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The WebDAQ series from Digilent consists of stand-alone data loggers designed for universal input applications, enabling remote system monitoring and control. This series includes three models: WebDAQ 904, WebDAQ 504, and WebDAQ 316, each engineered to cater to specific monitoring needs without the necessity of a personal computer.

The WebDAQ 904 model is designed to manage high-accuracy measurements from up to four analog inputs. It is suitable for various sensors such as strain gauges, RTDs, thermocouples, and load cells. Key technical specifications include:

