Muzi Launches Modular BASE Board System for Meshtastic Mesh Networking

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Muzi Works, in collaboration with Elecrow, has announced the Meshtastic BASE board system, a modular platform designed for off-grid mesh communication. The lineup includes the Base Uno, Base Duo, and an optional Super IO expansion module, forming a standardized and power-efficient foundation for custom LoRa radios and portable communication devices.

The Base Uno and Base Duo share a common architecture built around Nordic’s nRF52840 microcontroller, a device frequently used in Meshtastic hardware for its low power consumption and integrated Bluetooth Low Energy support.

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The Base Uno functions as a single-band node and incorporates a Semtech SX1262 radio for Sub-GHz communication along with 2MB of external QSPI flash.



Base Uno

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The Base Duo upgrades the radio subsystem to the Semtech LR1121, enabling both Sub-GHz and 2.4 GHz LoRa operation. Support for 2.4 GHz extends geographic compatibility and allows significantly higher data rates, with up to 8MB of QSPI flash provided for logging and storage.



Base Duo

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Both boards feature a compact 42 × 32 mm form factor and weigh roughly 10 g. Power management is handled by a BQ28185 charger IC supporting Li-ion and LiFePO4 chemistries, as well as solar input. A USB-C port provides up to 1 A charging current while the power-path architecture prevents battery discharge when external power is present and incorporates voltage and thermal regulation.

Expansion is supported through 25 pins on standard 0.1-inch headers, providing access to GPIO, power I/O, UART, and I²C interfaces. A QWIIC/STEMMA QT connector is included for solder-free sensor attachment, simplifying integration of environmental sensors, displays, and other peripherals.



Super I/O

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To showcase the system’s modular capabilities, Muzi Works developed the Super IO board, which connects directly to a Base module and adds a 1.12-inch OLED display, GPS with ceramic antenna, a 9-axis IMU, and a navigation pad. When combined, the modules form a compact handheld Meshtastic device.

Further Information

The BASE series ships pre-flashed with Meshtastic firmware. Muzi Works indicates that schematics and STEP files will be released to assist users with enclosure design and hardware customization using the M2 mounting pattern.

Pre-orders are available now, with shipments expected to begin in early January. Pricing is listed at $25.00 for the Base Uno, $35.00 for the Base Duo, and $32.00 for the Super IO expansion board.