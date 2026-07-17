HackRF Pro SDR covers 100kHz to 6GHz with FPGA-based processing

Twitter/X Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The HackRF Pro is an open-hardware software-defined radio platform from Great Scott Gadgets that supports transmission and reception from 100kHz to 6GHz. The half-duplex transceiver maintains backward compatibility with software and accessories developed for the earlier HackRF One.

The HackRF Pro follows the same general architecture as its predecessor but introduces several RF, processing, timing, and connectivity improvements. These include a flatter frequency response, removal of the characteristic center-frequency DC spike, an onboard temperature-compensated crystal oscillator, additional memory, RF shielding, and a USB Type-C connector.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



The device supports the standard HackRF sampling format at up to 20 million samples per second, using 8-bit in-phase and 8-bit quadrature samples. It also introduces a 16-bit extended-precision mode for lower sample rates, with a typical effective resolution of 9 to 11 bits, and a 4-bit half-precision mode capable of operating at up to 40Msps.



HackRF Pro block diagram

(click image to enlarge)

Internally, the HackRF Pro is based on an NXP LPC4330 microcontroller combining Arm Cortex-M4 and Cortex-M0 cores with onboard SRAM. Unlike the CPLD used by the HackRF One, the updated design incorporates a Lattice iCE40-UP5K FPGA for digital signal handling and additional programmable logic capabilities.

The analog front end uses a Maxim Integrated MAX5865 dual ADC and DAC, while a MAX2831 transceiver handles baseband filtering, gain control, and frequency conversion. An RFFC5072 synthesizer and mixer extends frequency coverage, and a Skyworks Si5351C clock generator supplies timing signals throughout the design.



HackRF Pro internal view

(click image to enlarge)

A built-in 25MHz TCXO provides a specified stability of 0.5ppm. External SMA clock input and output connectors can also be used for synchronization, clock distribution, or trigger input and output functions.

The RF signal path includes selectable filters, programmable receive and transmit gain stages, an input limiter, and improved RF port protection. The single SMA RF connector can also provide software-controlled 3.3V power at up to 50mA for compatible active antennas or external RF hardware.



HackRF Pro side views

(click image to enlarge)

HackRF Pro remains a half-duplex platform, meaning it can transmit or receive at a given time but cannot perform both operations simultaneously. A hardware facility for disabling transmit mode is included for applications in which accidental RF transmission must be prevented.



HackRF Pro

(click image to enlarge)

The device is designed to work with existing HackRF applications without requiring software changes. Supported tools include GNU Radio, SDR#, and other applications using the HackRF host libraries.

The extended-precision and half-precision modes can be used by software supporting the new sampling interfaces. Additional documentation and source files are available through the project’s wiki pages and GitHub repository.

Further Information