Raspberry Pi Adds 2.4GHz 802.11n wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.2 To Pico 2 Board

Raspberry Pi Adds 2.4GHz 802.11n wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.2 To Pico 2 BoardNov 26, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 243 views
The Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W, launched at $7, is the wireless-enabled version of the Pico 2. Featuring the RP2350 microcontroller and a CYW43439 modem, it offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, making it a cost-effective option for Internet of Things projects.
The RP2350 microcontroller introduces significant upgrades over its predecessor, the RP2040. These include faster cores, improved power efficiency, and enhanced memory, with dual-core options such as Arm Cortex-M33 or open-source RISC-V Hazard3.
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The Pico 2 W comes with 520KB of on-chip SRAM and 4MB of onboard flash memory, operates at a clock speed of up to 150MHz, and is compatible with C, C++, and MicroPython.