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Raspberry Pi Adds 2.4GHz 802.11n wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.2 To Pico 2 Board

Nov 26, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 243 views

The Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W, launched at $7, is the wireless-enabled version of the Pico 2. Featuring the RP2350 microcontroller and a CYW43439 modem, it offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, making it a cost-effective option for Internet of Things projects.

The RP2350 microcontroller introduces significant upgrades over its predecessor, the RP2040. These include faster cores, improved power efficiency, and enhanced memory, with dual-core options such as Arm Cortex-M33 or open-source RISC-V Hazard3.

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The Pico 2 W comes with 520KB of on-chip SRAM and 4MB of onboard flash memory, operates at a clock speed of up to 150MHz, and is compatible with C, C++, and MicroPython.

 
Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W dimensions
(click images to enlarge)

Its breadboard-friendly form factor ensures ease of prototyping and integration. The device includes 26x GPIO pins, multiple communication interfaces (UART, SPI, I2C), and 24 PWM channels, supporting a wide range of applications.

According to the product announcement, the upcoming RM2 radio module will support modular compliance certification, facilitating the scaling of wireless projects from prototype to production.

 
Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W
(click images to enlarge)

Additional features include TrustZone for Cortex-M, glitch detection, and a hardware true random number generator for enhanced embedded security. The device operates within a temperature range of -20°C to 85°C and supports input power requirements of 1.8V to 5.5V DC. The product announcement also includes an unofficial MicroPython build an a README for instructions.

Further information

The production lifetime of the Pico 2 series extends to at least January 2040, ensuring its availability for long-term projects. Both the Pico 2 and Pico 2 W are available as single units or in reels of 480 according to the product brief.

The Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W is already being distributed through vendors like SparkFun, SeeedStudio, CanaKit, and Pimoroni.

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