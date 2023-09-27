Sipeed introduces Tang Mega 138K Pro Dock

Sipeed introduces Tang Mega 138K Pro DockSep 26, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 191 views
Today, Sipeed launched a new development board in the Tang series, featuring the powerful GOWIN GW5AST RISC-V FPGA. This versatile board offers a range of flexible features, including a GbE port, dual DVI interfaces, 8x 12.5Gbps Serdes, and a variety of other peripherals.
The new core board from Sipeed integrates the following FPGA model from GOWIN Semiconductor, offering a comprehensive set of features:
— ADVERTISEMENT —
-
- 13K Logic units (LUT4)
- 13K Registers (FF)
- 6K B-SRAM (Kbits)
- 340 B-SRAM units
- 298 Multipliers (18×18)
- 12x PLLs
- 16x Global clocks
- 8x Transceivers (270Mbps-12.5Gbps)
- PCIE hardcore (x1, x2, x4, x8 PCIe 2.0)
- LVDS (1.25 Gbps)
- MIPI D-PHY hardcore (2.5Gbps RX, 8x data lanes, 2x clock lanes)
- RISC-V AE350_SOC Hard core processor
- 2x ADC
- 10x I/O banks
For high-speed data transfer and networking, the board is equipped with a PCIe 3.0 x4 interface, two SFP+ ports and a Gigabit Ethernet port.