Sipeed introduces Tang Mega 138K Pro Dock

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Today, Sipeed launched a new development board in the Tang series, featuring the powerful GOWIN GW5AST RISC-V FPGA. This versatile board offers a range of flexible features, including a GbE port, dual DVI interfaces, 8x 12.5Gbps Serdes, and a variety of other peripherals.

The new core board from Sipeed integrates the following FPGA model from GOWIN Semiconductor, offering a comprehensive set of features:

— ADVERTISEMENT —



13K Logic units (LUT4) 13K Registers (FF) 6K B-SRAM (Kbits) 340 B-SRAM units 298 Multipliers (18×18) 12x PLLs 16x Global clocks 8x Transceivers (270Mbps-12.5Gbps) PCIE hardcore (x1, x2, x4, x8 PCIe 2.0) LVDS (1.25 Gbps) MIPI D-PHY hardcore (2.5Gbps RX, 8x data lanes, 2x clock lanes) RISC-V AE350_SOC Hard core processor 2x ADC 10x I/O banks



For high-speed data transfer and networking, the board is equipped with a PCIe 3.0 x4 interface, two SFP+ ports and a Gigabit Ethernet port.