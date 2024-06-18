Sipeed Lichee Book 4A: Affordable RISC-V Laptop with Upgradeable Computer Module

Sipeed Lichee Book 4A: Affordable RISC-V Laptop with Upgradeable Computer ModuleJun 18, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 131 views
The Sipeed Lichee Book 4A is a cost-effective laptop utilizing RISC-V architecture, designed primarily for developers interested in exploring this platform. It merges standard laptop features with functionalities tailored to RISC-V, offering a practical tool for both software development and general use.
According to recent updates on the company’s social media, the Sipeed Lichee Book 4A is compatible with a range of modular options:
- LM3A Module: Utilizes the K1 chipset with an octa-core configuration similar to the Arm A55, offering modest processing capabilities. It includes a version 1.0 2TOPS NPU for neural network tasks and supports 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB of DDR memory. The module features PCIe 2.0 with multiple lanes (x2+x2+x1) for expanded connectivity.
- LM4A Module: Equipped with the TH1520 chipset, featuring a quad-core setup comparable to the Arm A72. This module supports a 4TOPS NPU and is compatible with mainline Linux, making it suitable for developers seeking robust performance with open-source support.
- LM5A Module: Features the EIC7700 chipset with four cores also similar to the Arm A75, optimized for high-performance computing tasks. It includes a NPU capable of 13.3 to 19.98 TOPS for advanced machine learning applications. This module also supports PCIe 3.0 x4, providing substantial bandwidth for high-speed peripherals.