Pine64 reveals the Star64 RISC-V based Single Board Computer

Yesterday, Pine64 made an announcement about the Star64 Single Board Computer (SBC) prototype. The company mentioned this SBC will be powered with the RISC-V based StarFive JH7110 64-bit processor.



The processor integrated on the Star64 is the same one found on the recently launched StarFive VisionFive 2 board.

StarFive JH7110 , – up to 1.5GHz, 64-bit RISC-V (quad SiFive U74-RV64GC)

The SoC also integrates the mid-range GPU BXE-2-32 (Imagination Technologies). Similarly to the Quartz64 SBC, the Star64 will be available with 4GB and 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The Star64 will also feature an eMMC slot, a PCIE slot for expansion and a Micro SD slot located at the other side of the SBC.