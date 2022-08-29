All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Pine64 reveals the Star64 RISC-V based Single Board Computer

Aug 28, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 427 views

Yesterday, Pine64 made an announcement about the Star64 Single Board Computer (SBC) prototype. The company mentioned this SBC will be powered with the RISC-V based StarFive JH7110 64-bit processor.

The processor integrated on the Star64 is the same one found on the recently launched StarFive VisionFive 2 board. 

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • StarFive JH7110, – up to 1.5GHz, 64-bit RISC-V (quad SiFive U74-RV64GC)

The SoC also integrates the mid-range GPU BXE-2-32 (Imagination Technologies). Similarly to the Quartz64 SBC, the Star64 will be available with 4GB and 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The Star64 will also feature an eMMC slot, a PCIE slot for expansion and a Micro SD slot located at the other side of the SBC.


Star64 front (left) and back (right)
(click images to enlarge)

As seen below, the Star64 features dual GbE ports next to a 12V barrel plug for power. The Star64 also features the RTL8852BU Wi-Fi6/Bluetooth 5.2 module for wireless connectivity and two u.FL antenna connectors.


Star64 left side view
(click image to enlarge)

The SBC also includes one CSI camera port and it combines a HDMI port and MIPI port as the display interface. The opposite of the board includes a 40-pin GPIO header, three USB 2.0 ports, one USB 3.0 port, a 3.5mm audio jack and a power button.


Star64 right side view
(click image to enlarge)

For software support, the company mentioned that operating systems such as Debian and Fedora are currently being ported to the StarFive JH7110. The company is hopeful other OSes might add support for the Star64, especially the ones that are NAS-focused Linux or BSD based. 

 Further information

The company didn’t provide an official launching date yet or info regarding price. However, Pine64 mentioned that this SBC will be available in a few weeks to interested developers for now. For more details refer to the recent announcement or join their Discord group for active updates.  

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...