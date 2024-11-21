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Pine64 Unveils PineCam with RISC-V SG2000 SoC and 2MP Camera

Nov 21, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 326 views

The Pine64 November update introduces the PineCam, a successor to the PineCube IP camera. With a redesigned structure and enhanced features, the PineCam is aimed at applications like monitoring, video streaming, and hardware experimentation.

The device is built on the SG2000 System-on-Chip from the Oz64 single board computer covered in October. This SoC combines two RISC-V cores (C906 at 1GHz and 700MHz) with an ARM Cortex-A53 core running at 1GHz.

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It includes 512MB of RAM, enabling it to support Linux-based operating systems such as MotionEyeOS, widely used for surveillance. More details about MotionEyeOS can be found on the Wiki pages.

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The PineCam features a 2MP GalaxyCore GC02M2 camera module connected via a MIPI CSI interface. This camera offers a resolution of 1600(H) x 1200(V) pixels, a pixel size of 1.75µm x 1.75µm, and a rolling shutter. Its modular design allows it to function as both an integrated component and a USB-C wired webcam when detached.

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Additional hardware features include IR LEDs for low-light conditions, a microphone, a speaker, and GPIO pins accessible via a front panel. The device is powered through USB-C and comes with a foldable tripod for added stability.

Further Information

The PineCam is currently in its prototyping phase, with testing expected to begin soon. It is projected to launch at a price below $30.00. More details are available in the Pine64 November update.

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