Pine64 Unveils PineCam with RISC-V SG2000 SoC and 2MP Camera

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The Pine64 November update introduces the PineCam, a successor to the PineCube IP camera. With a redesigned structure and enhanced features, the PineCam is aimed at applications like monitoring, video streaming, and hardware experimentation.

The device is built on the SG2000 System-on-Chip from the Oz64 single board computer covered in October. This SoC combines two RISC-V cores (C906 at 1GHz and 700MHz) with an ARM Cortex-A53 core running at 1GHz.

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It includes 512MB of RAM, enabling it to support Linux-based operating systems such as MotionEyeOS, widely used for surveillance. More details about MotionEyeOS can be found on the Wiki pages.