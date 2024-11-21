Pine64 Unveils PineCam with RISC-V SG2000 SoC and 2MP Camera

Pine64 Unveils PineCam with RISC-V SG2000 SoC and 2MP CameraNov 21, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 326 views
The Pine64 November update introduces the PineCam, a successor to the PineCube IP camera. With a redesigned structure and enhanced features, the PineCam is aimed at applications like monitoring, video streaming, and hardware experimentation.
The device is built on the SG2000 System-on-Chip from the Oz64 single board computer covered in October. This SoC combines two RISC-V cores (C906 at 1GHz and 700MHz) with an ARM Cortex-A53 core running at 1GHz.
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It includes 512MB of RAM, enabling it to support Linux-based operating systems such as MotionEyeOS, widely used for surveillance. More details about MotionEyeOS can be found on the Wiki pages.