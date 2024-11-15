OrangePi 4A with Octa-Core ARM Cortex-A55, RISC-V Coprocessor, and M.2 2280 PCIe 2.0 NVMe SSD Support

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Following the launch of the OrangePi RV in September, OrangePi has introduced another single-board computer, the OrangePi 4A. With a form factor similar to the Raspberry Pi, this board features an M.2 2280 slot for storage, dual camera interfaces, and multiple display peripherals.

The OrangePi 4A is powered by the Allwinner T527 processor, which integrates an octa-core Cortex-A55 CPU, HiFi4 DSP, and a RISC-V coprocessor clocked at 200MHz. It also includes a 2TOPS NPU for AI acceleration.

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The board supports up to 4GB of LPDDR4/4X memory and offers multiple storage options, including eMMC modules (16GB to 128GB) and microSD cards up to 128GB. Additionally, it includes an M.2 M-Key 2280 slot for storage expansion.