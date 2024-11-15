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OrangePi 4A with Octa-Core ARM Cortex-A55, RISC-V Coprocessor, and M.2 2280 PCIe 2.0 NVMe SSD Support

Nov 15, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 827 views

Following the launch of the OrangePi RV in September, OrangePi has introduced another single-board computer, the OrangePi 4A. With a form factor similar to the Raspberry Pi, this board features an M.2 2280 slot for storage, dual camera interfaces, and multiple display peripherals.

The OrangePi 4A is powered by the Allwinner T527 processor, which integrates an octa-core Cortex-A55 CPU, HiFi4 DSP, and a RISC-V coprocessor clocked at 200MHz. It also includes a 2TOPS NPU for AI acceleration.

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The board supports up to 4GB of LPDDR4/4X memory and offers multiple storage options, including eMMC modules (16GB to 128GB) and microSD cards up to 128GB. Additionally, it includes an M.2 M-Key 2280 slot for storage expansion.

Allwinner T527 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

It is equipped with a Mali-G57 GPU and a VPU capable of H.265 4K decoding at 60fps, H.264 4K decoding at 60fps, and H.264 4K encoding at 25fps.

Connectivity options include Gigabit Ethernet, PCIe 2.0, multiple USB 2.0 ports and a module providing Wi-Fi 5.0 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

OrangePi 4A pinout
(click image to enlarge)

For multimedia, the board provides HDMI 2.0 (up to 4K@60fps), MIPI-DSI, and eDP interfaces. A 3.5mm audio jack is also included, and MIPI-CSI ports support camera connectivity.

OrangePi 4A peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

The device has the same dimensions as other recent OrangePi boards, like the OrangePi 5 Pro and OrangePi RV. It also features a 40-pin GPIO expansion header that supports various protocols such as I2C, UART, and SPI. Additionally, a 4-pin connector is available for ADC input.

Specifications listed for the OrangePi 4A include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 4GB LPDDR4
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
    • 1x eMMC module
    • up to  256Mb SPI flash
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x MIPI DSI 4-lane
    • 1x HDMI TX 2.0
    • 1x eDP 1.3
    • 1x 3.5mm Audio jack
  • Camera:
    • 1x CSI 2-Lane
    • 1x CSI 4-Lane
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 Key 2280 slot
  • Connectivity:
    • Wi-Fi 5 + BT 5.0
    • 1x GbE LAN port
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin GPIO expansion header
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-A 2.0
    • 3x USB Type-A 2.0 HOST
    • 1x USB 2.0 HOST
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Power button,
    • 1x Reset button, 1x Boot button
    • 1x 3-pin Debug header
  • Power:
    • 5V/5A DC (via USB Type-C)
  • Mechanical:
    • 89 x 56mm
    • 52g

Further information

OrangePi has shared purchase links for both AliExpress and Amazon, though only AliExpress currently has the board in stock. The OrangePi 4A is priced at $35.00 for the 2GB RAM model and $40.00 for the 4GB RAM variant.

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2 responses to “OrangePi 4A with Octa-Core ARM Cortex-A55, RISC-V Coprocessor, and M.2 2280 PCIe 2.0 NVMe SSD Support”

  1. Dave says:
    Nov. 18, 2024 at 1:24 am

    No USB3.

    Reply
  2. vincele says:
    Nov. 18, 2024 at 12:30 pm

    The T527 is so red hot…
    https://linux-sunxi.org/Linux_mainlining_effort#Status_Matrix

    Reply

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