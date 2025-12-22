Auvidea X242 Carrier Board Brings Dual 10GbE and PCIe Gen 5 to Jetson T5000

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Auvidea has released the X242, a high-performance carrier board designed for NVIDIA Jetson T5000 (Jetson Thor) modules. The board targets edge systems that require high-bandwidth I/O, multi-display support, and upgrade paths from earlier Jetson AGX Xavier and Orin platforms.

The X242 is designed as a scalable, industrial-grade carrier board intended for commercial deployment volumes. It is built to host NVIDIA’s Jetson T5000 module, which integrates a Blackwell-architecture GPU with 2,560 CUDA cores and 96 fifth-generation Tensor Cores, delivering up to 2,070 TFLOPS (FP4 sparse) of AI performance.

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The module also combines a 14-core Arm Neoverse-V3AE CPU running at up to 2.6 GHz, a PVA v3 vision accelerator, and 128 GB of LPDDR5X memory on a 256-bit interface, providing up to 273 GB/s of memory bandwidth.



NVIDIA Jetson T5000

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Display connectivity includes support for up to four monitors, with one HDMI output and three USB-C ports capable of DisplayPort Alt Mode. One USB-C port supports single-cable touchscreen connectivity in the revision 3 variant, while two additional DisplayPort Alt Mode interfaces can be enabled through device-tree configuration, similar to NVIDIA’s developer kit.



AUVIDEA X242 Front View

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High-speed expansion and networking are key aspects of the design. The X242 provides PCIe Gen 5 support, offering up to 32 Gbit/s per lane, and includes a PCIe x16 slot supporting x8 Gen 5 lanes on the revision 3 board. Networking is handled by two native low-power 10GbE ports, enabling high-throughput data transfer and system interconnection without add-on cards.



AUVIDEA X242 Bottom View

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Additional expansion options include an M.2 Key M slot for NVMe storage using PCIe Gen 5, an M.2 Key B slot for 5G modem cards over USB 3.2, and an onboard 2.4 / 5 GHz Wi-Fi module (LM843). Camera connectivity is provided via a 16-lane CSI-2 connector, compatible with NVIDIA’s P3762 camera interface.



AUVIDEA X242 Top View

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Power input is supported over a 24 V to 48 V wide-range supply, using a 3.81 mm pluggable locking terminal connector, with hot-plug and reverse-voltage protection included.

Specifications listed for the Auvidea X242 carrier board include:

Memory: Supports up to 128 GB LPDDR5X (via Jetson T5000)

Storage: 1× M.2 Key M (2280) slot for NVMe SSDs PCIe Gen 5 x2

Expansion: 1× PCIe x16 connector (supports x8 Gen 5 lanes, rev 3 only)

Display: 1× HDMI output 3× USB-C ports supporting DisplayPort Alt Mode Single-cable touchscreen support (rev 3 only)

Camera: 1× 16-lane MIPI CSI-2 connector Compatible with NVIDIA P3762

USB: 1× USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 Type-A 4× USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 Type-C

Networking: 2× 10GbE RJ-45 ports (Realtek RTL8127) 1× 2.4 / 5 GHz Wi-Fi module (LM843)

I/O Interfaces: 1× CAN (w/ onboard transceiver) 1× CAN RX/TX (w/ external transceiver support) UART, I²C, & debug interfaces via onboard headers

Power: 24 V to 48 V wide-range input Power modes up to 120 W Power supply design supports up to 300 W Hot-swap, over-voltage, and reverse-voltage protection

Other Features: 12 V PWM fan connector GPIO-controlled RGB LED Onboard MCU & crypto chip (ATSH204A)

Mechanical: 104.6 mm × 125 mm Form-factor compatible with X23x carrier boards



Further Information

Auvidea states that the X242 is designed and manufactured in Germany, with custom configurations available on request. The board is offered in multiple revisions, including a rev 2 beta and a rev 3 variant with expanded PCIe and display functionality.

Pricing for the X242 carrier board ranges from €599 to €799, excluding VAT and shipping, depending on configuration.