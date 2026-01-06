ADLINK Express-PTL and COM-HPC-mPTL pair Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with Arc Xe3 graphics

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ADLINK Technology has introduced the Express-PTL and COM-HPC-mPTL modules, built on Intel Core Ultra Processor Series 3 (Panther Lake-H), targeting edge AI, graphics-intensive, and general embedded systems that require high compute density, standards-based form factors, and long-term availability.

Both modules are based on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors featuring a hybrid CPU architecture with performance (P), efficiency (E), and low-power efficiency (LPE) cores, supporting up to 16 cores in total.

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Integrated AI acceleration is provided through Intel NPU 5.0, rated at up to 50 TOPS, alongside Intel Arc Xe3 integrated graphics delivering up to 120 TOPS of GPU AI performance, depending on configuration.



Express-PTL Top View

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According to ADLINK, this combination is intended to address demanding edge workloads such as computer vision, robotics, medical imaging, and real-time analytics, while maintaining power envelopes ranging from 15 W to 65 W.



Express-PTL Bottom View

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The Express-PTL COM Express Type 6 module supports up to 128 GB of DDR5 SO-DIMM memory, with data rates up to 7200 MT/s and optional IBECC support on selected SKUs.

The COM-HPC-mPTL module uses soldered LPDDR5X memory, offering capacities up to 64 GB at speeds up to 8533 MT/s, targeting applications that benefit from improved robustness under shock, vibration, and thermal stress.

Optional onboard NVMe SSD support is listed for COM-HPC-mPTL configurations, while Express-PTL relies on carrier-based storage through PCIe.



COM-HPC-mPTL Block Diagram

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Both platforms integrate Intel Arc Xe3 graphics and support multiple independent displays via combinations of DisplayPort, HDMI, eDP, and USB4 (build option dependent).

Express-PTL follows the PICMG COM Express R3.1 Type 6 Basic Size specification (125 mm × 95 mm), while COM-HPC-mPTL complies with PICMG COM-HPC R1.2 Mini, measuring 95 mm × 70 mm.

High-speed I/O capabilities include PCIe Gen4 and Gen5 lanes, USB4 support, and 2.5 GbE Ethernet with optional TSN. Industrial features such as TPM 2.0, advanced power management, and board-level management are supported through the respective standards and carrier implementations.



COM-HPC-mPTL Bottom View

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Selected SKUs across both families support extended operating temperatures from −40 °C to +85 °C.

ADLINK also references features such as TSN Ethernet, in-band ECC options, and platform reliability enhancements intended for mission-critical and rugged deployments in industrial automation, robotics, transportation, and outdoor systems.



COM-HPC-mPTL Top View

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Operating system support includes Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, with additional operating systems available on a project basis. Firmware is based on UEFI, with TPM support integrated at the platform level.

Further Information

ADLINK indicates that the Express-PTL and COM-HPC-mPTL modules are in a preliminary stage, with availability expected in the second half of 2026.

Development kits with reference carrier boards are planned, while pricing and final configurations have not been disclosed.