All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Turing Pi 2.5 4-Node Mini-ITX Cluster Board Receives Hardware Upgrades

Jul 4, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 175 views

The Turing Pi 2.5 is an updated version of the Turing Pi 2.0, a 4-node mini ITX cluster board compatible with Raspberry Pi CM4 modules and Nvidia Jetson modules. This compact device is designed for applications such as building Homelabs, self-hosting, and machine learning tasks, as it is capable of continuous 24/7 operation.

The Turing Pi 2.5 retains the same 170 x 170mm form factor and peripherals as the version 2.0 launched in 2020 by Turing Machines Inc. It supports 2 SATA III ports (6 Gbps) and 4 M.2 ports (2260, 2280, Key-M, NVMe support), along with 2 mini PCI Express slots, a SIM slot, and an RTC battery slot. Connectivity options include a 40-pin GPIO compatible with Raspberry Pi, 4 USB 3.0 ports, 1 USB 2.0 port, 1 HDMI, and 1 DSI interface.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


Additionally, it supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G/5G, LoRa, and Zigbee through additional hardware modules, and features a 1 GbE L2 switch with multiple 1 GbE ports for robust network connectivity and VLAN support.


Turing Pi 2 specs
(click images to enlarge)

According to the company’s changelog, the Turing Pi 2.5 includes several enhancements over the previous model. Internal USB connections have been reworked to improve flashing and desktop mode experiences. The Mini PCIe USB interface is now connected to USB1, enhancing compatibility for Turing RK1 and Nvidia Jetson modules and improving node flashing reliability. An internal USB hub connected to USB0 interfaces enables flashing of multiple modules simultaneously and improves USB signal integrity. The USB-A connector for the USB OTG function has been replaced with a USB-C connector, allowing the use of USB A-to-C or USB C-to-C cables. A USB-A connector connected to the USB2 interface of Node 1 allows for peripherals such as keyboards and mice.

An integrated USB-UART converter for the BMC eliminates the need for an external converter, with the BMC UART now accessible via a USB-C cable. A new 8-pin connector exposing I²C, 4 GPIO pins, 3V3, and GND has been added, primarily for connecting an I²C screen and buttons. Power management has been enhanced, allowing nodes to remain powered on when the BMC restarts, reducing power consumption and heat generation, and eliminating whispering noise from modules.


Turing Pi 2 layout
(click images to enlarge)

Hardware improvements include replacing soldered studs for Mini PCIe and M.2 slots with removable counterparts, increasing compatibility with full-size modules and double-sided M.2 drives. Higher resolution screen support for HDMI has been added, particularly beneficial for 4K displays with Nvidia Jetson modules. SATA compatibility in Node 3 has been improved, addressing boot issues, and a case PWM header controlled by the BMC has been added.

Storage and recovery options have been enhanced with the BMC flash capacity doubled from 128 MB to 256 MB, providing more user space and storage for firmware versions. A FEL Mode button has been added for easier recovery from unsuccessful firmware upgrades. GPIO header compatibility has been enhanced by changing pin 17 function from GND to 3.3V. The fix for the RTC battery is now integrated, eliminating the need for an RTC Battery Adapter Board. A switch for toggling the embedded network switch mode between managed and unmanaged has also been added.

The Turing Pi 2.5 remains compatible with Raspberry Pi CM4 and Nvidia Jetson compute modules, allowing for customizable setups. Additionally, the company introduced the Turing RK1 last year, built around the RK3588S SoC, featuring a quad-core Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4GHz), quad-core Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz), and an ARM Mali-G610 MP4 quad-core GPU.


Turing RK1 Module
(click images to enlarge)

Regarding software, the company announced in November 2023: “This update transitions to mainline Linux, removing the proprietary bootloader and PhoenixSuit tool. The new firmware process writes the update to a new volume and boots from it on the next start, reverting to the old firmware if the new image fails. A fail-safe mode allows booting into factory firmware by holding KEY_1 during boot. An SD card edition offers more storage and serves as a recovery tool. The BMC daemon has been rewritten in Rust, enhancing the API server with IPv6 support, TLS, and authentication. The TPI tool has been revamped for better CLI usability. The first upgrade to Firmware 2.0 requires an SD card, with OTA upgrades available afterward. Future updates will add VLAN and LACP support.”

Further Information

The Turing Pi 2.5 can be preordered starting at $259.00 on the Turing Pi website. For reference, the Turing RK1 module with 16GB RAM is priced at $189.00, while the 32GB version is available for $299.00.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...