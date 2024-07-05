Turing Pi 2.5 4-Node Mini-ITX Cluster Board Receives Hardware Upgrades

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Turing Pi 2.5 is an updated version of the Turing Pi 2.0, a 4-node mini ITX cluster board compatible with Raspberry Pi CM4 modules and Nvidia Jetson modules. This compact device is designed for applications such as building Homelabs, self-hosting, and machine learning tasks, as it is capable of continuous 24/7 operation.

The Turing Pi 2.5 retains the same 170 x 170mm form factor and peripherals as the version 2.0 launched in 2020 by Turing Machines Inc. It supports 2 SATA III ports (6 Gbps) and 4 M.2 ports (2260, 2280, Key-M, NVMe support), along with 2 mini PCI Express slots, a SIM slot, and an RTC battery slot. Connectivity options include a 40-pin GPIO compatible with Raspberry Pi, 4 USB 3.0 ports, 1 USB 2.0 port, 1 HDMI, and 1 DSI interface.

Additionally, it supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G/5G, LoRa, and Zigbee through additional hardware modules, and features a 1 GbE L2 switch with multiple 1 GbE ports for robust network connectivity and VLAN support.