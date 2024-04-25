All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
ADLINK Launches Innovative A380E Graphics Card Featuring Intel Arc GPU

Apr 24, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 100 views

ADLINK Technology Inc. has unveiled the EGX-PCIE-A380E graphics card, integrated with the Intel Arc A380E GPU. This new card is specifically designed to enhance commercial gaming and edge AI applications, supported by compatibility with the OpenVino toolkit.

The card leverages the Arc Alchemist architecture and is equipped with 6GB of GDDR6 memory, ensuring high efficiency and performance for complex graphics tasks. It features four Mini DisplayPort outputs and a PCIe Gen 4 x8 interface, providing versatile connectivity and fast data transfer speeds.

The A380E is powered by 8 Xe cores and 2 render slices for enhanced parallel processing, complemented by 8 ray tracing units that deliver high-quality visual effects. Its 128 XMX engines are specially optimized for AI and deep learning tasks, making it ideal for advanced computational needs.

EGX-PCIE-A380E top view
(click image to enlarge)

Its compact, single-slot design, measuring 69mm by 156mm, allows for flexible integration into a variety of settings, from Industrial IoT to retail analytics and media processing.

The card’s compatibility with DirectX 12, Vulkan 1.3, OpenGL 4.6, OpenCL 3.0, Windows 11, and Linux ensures it fits seamlessly into ADLINK’s range of MXM GPU products and is well-suited for developers focusing on AI with the OpenVino toolkit.

ADLINK EGX-PCIE-A380E
(click image to enlarge)

The EGX-PCIE-A380E reflects ADLINK’s commitment to industrial-grade quality, combining cost-effectiveness with a low power consumption of only 50 watts. ADLINK guarantees a minimum availability of five years, emphasizing its durability.

Further information

For additional details about the EGX-PCIE-A380E, including pricing and availability, visit the product announcement on their website.

