ADLINK Launches Innovative A380E Graphics Card Featuring Intel Arc GPU

ADLINK Technology Inc. has unveiled the EGX-PCIE-A380E graphics card, integrated with the Intel Arc A380E GPU. This new card is specifically designed to enhance commercial gaming and edge AI applications, supported by compatibility with the OpenVino toolkit.

The card leverages the Arc Alchemist architecture and is equipped with 6GB of GDDR6 memory, ensuring high efficiency and performance for complex graphics tasks. It features four Mini DisplayPort outputs and a PCIe Gen 4 x8 interface, providing versatile connectivity and fast data transfer speeds.

The A380E is powered by 8 Xe cores and 2 render slices for enhanced parallel processing, complemented by 8 ray tracing units that deliver high-quality visual effects. Its 128 XMX engines are specially optimized for AI and deep learning tasks, making it ideal for advanced computational needs.