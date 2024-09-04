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AAEON’s PICO & GENE Boards with Intel Atom x7000RE Processors

Sep 3, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 185 views

AAEON has introduced the PICO-ASL4 and GENE-ASL6 boards, both incorporating the Intel Atom x7000RE Processor Series (Amston Lake). These boards are optimized for edge applications, combining durability, scalability, and low power consumption with a maximum power draw of 12W per processor.

The PICO-ASL4, built on the 100mm x 72mm PICO-ITX form factor, supports Intel Atom x7433RE and x7835RE processors and can accommodate up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM using a single-channel SODIMM Non-ECC module.

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  • x7433RE — 4C, (Up to 3.4 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 32 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.00 GHz), 9W TDP
  • x7835RE — 8C, (Up to 3.6 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 32 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz), 12W TDP

This device features six USB ports and provides robust networking capabilities with one 2.5GbE LAN port and one GbE LAN port, supporting Intel Time Coordinated Computing and Time-Sensitive Networking.


PICO-ASL4
(click image to enlarge)

For display, the PICO-ASL4 supports two simultaneous outputs: LVDS (18/24bit 2CH) with resolutions up to 1920 x 1200 at 60Hz, and optional eDP 1.4 up to 3840 x 2160 at 60Hz, along with an HDMI 1.4 port capable of up to 3840 x 2160 at 30Hz.

The board also offers flexible expansion options, including a SATA 6.0 Gb/s port for fast data storage, an M.2 E-Key 2230 slot for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, and a full-sized mSATA/mPCIe slot for additional storage or peripheral expansion.


PICO-ASL4 interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the PICO-ASL4 include:

  • Memory:
    • Up to 16GB DDR5 4800 MHz
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI 1.4
    • 1x eDP1.4b/LVDS
  • Audio:
    • Realtek ALC256
    • Line-out
  • Expansion:
    • 1x SATA 6.0 Gb/s
    • 1x M.2 E-Key 2230
    • 1X Full-Sized mSATA/mPCIe
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 2.5G LAN port
    • 1x 1GbE LAN port
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x RS-232/422/485
    • 2x RS-232
    • 8-bit GPIO
    • 1x SMBus/I2C
  • USB:
    • 2x USB3.2 Gen
    • 4x USB2.0
  • Other Features:
    • TPM 2.0 (optional)
    • 4-pins smart fan
    • 2x Status LEDs
    • 1x Power button, 1x reset button
    • 1x buzzer
    • RTC battery (3V/240mAh)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40°C ~ 85°C
  • Power:
    • 9 to 36V DC (via Phoenix 2-pin connector)
    • 1x 5V SATA Power Connector
  • Mechanical:
    • 146 x 101.7mm

On the other hand, the GENE-ASL6, a 3.5” SubCompact Board, is equipped with Intel Atom x7433RE, x7835RE, and x7213RE processors and supports up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM (Non-ECC Single Channel SODIMM).

  • x7213RE — 2C, (Up to 3.4 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 16 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.00 GHz), 9W TDP
  • x7433RE — 4C, (Up to 3.4 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 32 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.00 GHz), 9W TDP
  • x7835RE — 8C, (Up to 3.6 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 32 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz), 12W TDP

Designed for edge gateway and digital signage applications, it supports three simultaneous display outputs: HDMI (up to 3840 x 2160 at 30Hz), VGA (up to 1920 x 1080), and LVDS (Dual Channel 18/24bit, up to 1920 x 1080).


GENE-ASL6
(click image to enlarge)

Audio features include Line-In, Line-Out, and microphone support, making the board well-suited for smart kiosk implementations. Additional security is provided by optional TPM 2.0 and CPU-native encryption and decryption capabilities.

The GENE-ASL6 features three 2.5GbE LAN ports and supports multiple serial communication options, including RS-232/422/485 and RS-232, as well as an 8-bit GPIO and SMBus/I2C. Expansion is facilitated by M.2 and mPCIe slots, allowing for the integration of wireless communication modules and high-speed storage solutions.


GENE-ASL6 interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the GENE-ASL6 include:

  • Memory:
    • Up to 16GB DDR5 4800 MHz
  • Display:
    • 1x VGA
    • 1x LVDS
    • 1x HDMI 1.4
  • Audio:
    • Realtek ALC897
    • Line-In, Line-Out, Mic
  • Expansion:
    • 1x SATA 6.0 Gb/s
    • 1x M.2 E-Key 2230
    • 1x M.2 B-Key 3052
    • 1x Mini PCIe card
    • 1x Nano SIM slot
  • Connectivity:
    • 3x 2.5G LAN ports
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x RS-232/422/485
    • 2x RS-232
    • 4-bit GPIO
    • 1x SMBus/I2C
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen2
    • 4x USB2.0
  • Other Features:
    • TPM 2.0 (optional)
    • 4-pins smart fan
    • RTC battery (3V/240mAh)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40°C ~ 85°C
  • Power:
    • 12V DC (via Phoenix 2-pin connector)
    • 1x 5V SATA Power Connector
  • Mechanical:
    • 100 x 72mm

Both the PICO-ASL4 and GENE-ASL6 are engineered with effective thermal management systems. The GENE-ASL6, in particular, utilizes a solder-side design that increases component density and optimizes fanless heat dissipation, maintaining a wide operating temperature range of -40°C to 85°C.


PICO-ASL4 & GENE-ASL6  boards
(click image to enlarge)

Further information

The PICO-ASL4 Rev.B is priced at $333.00 for the Atom x7433RE model and $488.00 for the Atom x7835RE model. The GENE-ASL6 is available at $415.00 with the Atom x7213RE, $415.00 with the Atom x7433RE, and $588.00 with the Atom x7835RE. Detailed specifications and purchasing options are available on AAEON’s website.

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