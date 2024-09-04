AAEON’s PICO & GENE Boards with Intel Atom x7000RE Processors

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AAEON has introduced the PICO-ASL4 and GENE-ASL6 boards, both incorporating the Intel Atom x7000RE Processor Series (Amston Lake). These boards are optimized for edge applications, combining durability, scalability, and low power consumption with a maximum power draw of 12W per processor.

The PICO-ASL4, built on the 100mm x 72mm PICO-ITX form factor, supports Intel Atom x7433RE and x7835RE processors and can accommodate up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM using a single-channel SODIMM Non-ECC module.

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x7433RE — 4C, (Up to 3.4 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 32 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.00 GHz), 9W TDP

— 4C, (Up to 3.4 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 32 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.00 GHz), 9W TDP x7835RE — 8C, (Up to 3.6 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 32 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz), 12W TDP

This device features six USB ports and provides robust networking capabilities with one 2.5GbE LAN port and one GbE LAN port, supporting Intel Time Coordinated Computing and Time-Sensitive Networking.