Asus X7433RE-IM-A is a 3.5″ Single Board Computer with Intel Atom X7433RE Processor

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The X7433RE-IM-A is a 3.5” industrial single board computer designed for industrial applications, featuring the Intel Amston Lake System-on-Chip. It integrates Intel Deep Learning Boost and Advanced Vector Extensions 2 to enhance AI inference and accelerate workloads at the edge, specifically targeting IoT applications.

This SBC is available with the x7433RE processor, offering ultra-low power consumption at 9W TDP. It supports up to 16GB of DDR5 4800MHz In-Band ECC (IBECC) memory via a SO-DIMM slot.

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