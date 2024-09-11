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Asus X7433RE-IM-A is a 3.5″ Single Board Computer with Intel Atom X7433RE Processor

Sep 10, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 295 views

The X7433RE-IM-A is a 3.5” industrial single board computer designed for industrial applications, featuring the Intel Amston Lake System-on-Chip. It integrates Intel Deep Learning Boost and Advanced Vector Extensions 2 to enhance AI inference and accelerate workloads at the edge, specifically targeting IoT applications.

This SBC is available with the x7433RE processor, offering ultra-low power consumption at 9W TDP. It supports up to 16GB of DDR5 4800MHz In-Band ECC (IBECC) memory via a SO-DIMM slot.

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  • x7433RE — 4C, (Up to 3.4 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 32 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.00 GHz), 9W TDP


X7433RE-IM-A block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The X7433RE-IM-A, equipped with integrated Intel UHD Graphics, supports up to three simultaneous displays at 4K resolution. Display outputs include HDMI 2.0, supporting up to 4K x 2K at 60 Hz, DisplayPort 1.4 with resolutions up to 4096 x 2304 at 60 Hz, and LVDS with support for 1920 x 1080 at 60 Hz, co-located with eDP 1.2.


X7433RE-IM-A side view
(click image to enlarge)

The board features a SATA 3.0 interface for high-speed data storage and includes one Intel i210IT Ethernet controller, supporting WOL/PXE, and one Intel i226IT (2.5G) Ethernet controller, also supporting WOL/PXE for enhanced network capabilities.

It also offers extensive expansion options through M.2 sockets, including B key (3042/3052), E key (2230), and M key (2242/2280), allowing for storage, wireless modules, or 4G/5G connectivity.


X7433RE-IM-A top view
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the X7433RE-IM-A include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 16GB DDR5, 4800 MHz
    • 1x SATA Gen 3.0 (6Gb/s)
  • Video Output:
    • 1x HDMI 2.0
    • 1x DPI1.4
    • 1x LVDS/eDP
  •  Audio Output:
    • Realtek ALC897
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 E-Key 2230
    • 1x M.2 M-Key 2242/2280
    • 1x M.2 B-Key 3042/3052
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 2.5GbE LAN port
    • 1x GbE LAN port
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x RS-232/422/485
    • 4x RS-232
  • USB:
    • 2x USB Gen2 (10 Gb/s)
    • 2x USB Gen1 (5 Gb/s)
  • Other Features:
    • 1x SPI TPM header
    • Intel OS Guard
    • Intel Boot Guard
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -20°C to 70°C
  • Power:
    • 9V – 36V DC
    • 1x 4-pin Power connector
  • Mechanical:
    • 146 x 105 mm

According to the datasheet, the X7433RE-IM-A is compatible with Microsoft Windows 10 (64-bit), Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, Windows 11 IoT Enterprise, as well as Linux distributions such as Ubuntu, RedHat Enterprise, and Fedora Workstation.

Further information

Asus has not yet disclosed pricing for the X7433RE-IM-A, but more details can be found on their official product page.

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