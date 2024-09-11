Asus X7433RE-IM-A is a 3.5″ Single Board Computer with Intel Atom X7433RE Processor

Asus X7433RE-IM-A is a 3.5″ Single Board Computer with Intel Atom X7433RE ProcessorSep 10, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 295 views
The X7433RE-IM-A is a 3.5” industrial single board computer designed for industrial applications, featuring the Intel Amston Lake System-on-Chip. It integrates Intel Deep Learning Boost and Advanced Vector Extensions 2 to enhance AI inference and accelerate workloads at the edge, specifically targeting IoT applications.
This SBC is available with the x7433RE processor, offering ultra-low power consumption at 9W TDP. It supports up to 16GB of DDR5 4800MHz In-Band ECC (IBECC) memory via a SO-DIMM slot.
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- x7433RE — 4C, (Up to 3.4 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 32 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.00 GHz), 9W TDP