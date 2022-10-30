IoT board based on RPi CM4 supports various wireless interfaces and optional PoE

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The RAK7391 WisGate Connect is an industrial gateway board powered by the Raspberry Pi Computer Module 4. This product also includes flexible peripherals such as dual GbE ports, camera connectors, and multiple expansion sockets for memory devices.

According to RAKwireless, the WisGate Connect can support the whole Raspberry CM4 family.

Broadcom BCM2711 – quad-core Cortex-A72 processor (up to 1.5GHz); 1GB/2GB/4GB/8GB DDR4 (optional) – eMMC flash, 2.4/5.0 GHz IEEE 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, BLE;



As seen in the block diagram, there are multiple expansion interfaces including three mini PCIe sockets and one M.2 Key-B socket (NVMe drive, SATA or 5G). Two mPCIe interfaces support LoRaWAN and Zigbee. The other mPCIe supports 4G, Wi-Fi6, GbE and SATA (via PCIe).