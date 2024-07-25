All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Radxa X4 with Intel Alder Lake-N Processor and 2.5GbE LAN Now Available for Preorder

Jul 25, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 91 views

Radxa has launched a new single board computer this month, featuring the Intel N100 low-power processor. It is now available for preorder from multiple distributors in 4GB and 8GB RAM configurations. Key features of this SBC include Wi-Fi 6, an M.2 slot for NVMe SSDs, and an RP2040 for GPIO support.

As previously stated, the Radxa X4 is equipped with an Intel Processor N100 that has four cores and four threads, with a maximum turbo frequency of 3.40 GHz and a 6 MB Intel Smart Cache. It also includes the Intel Gaussian & Neural Accelerator 3.0, Intel Image Processing Unit 6.0, and support for Intel Virtualization Technology.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


Radxa X4 storage M.2 M Key slot
(click image to enlarge)

The GPU is Intel UHD Graphics, offering a maximum dynamic frequency of 750 MHz. It supports DirectX 12.1, OpenGL 4.6, and OpenCL 3.0. For multimedia features, the device supports dual display outputs via two Micro HDMI ports, capable of resolutions up to 4Kp60. Audio features include a headphone jack with microphone input.

The memory options for the Radxa X4 include LPDDR5 RAM with a maximum frequency of 4800 MT/s and it can be configured with 4GB, 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM. For storage, the Radxa X4 provides optional onboard eMMC, SPI Flash for BIOS, and an M.2 M Key Connector with PCIe 3.0 4-lane for M.2 2230 NVMe SSDs.

Radxa X4 interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

In terms of connectivity, the Radxa X4 includes a 2.5G Ethernet port with PoE support; however, it requires the PoE HAT shown in the image on the right.

It is available in two variants: one offering wireless connectivity options including IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax Wi-Fi 6 with Bluetooth 5.2 and BLE, and the other featuring IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 5 with Bluetooth 5.0 and BLE.

This SBC also features a Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller (dual-core Cortex-M0+), which is routed to the 40-pin color GPIO header that provides support for up to two SPI, two UART, two I2C, sixteen PWM, eight Programmable I/Os, one 5V DC power in, and two 3.3V power pins.

Radxa X4 and RP2040 MCU
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications  listed for the Radxa X4:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM
  •  Audio/Display:
    • 1x Headphone Jack w/ Mic Input
    • 2x Micro HDMI
  •  Connectivity:
    • 1x 2.5G Ethernet Port w/ PoE support
    • Wi-Fi 6, BLE 5.2
    • Wi-Fi 5, BLE 5.0
  •  Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 M Key Connector w/ PCIe 3.0
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin GPIO expansion header
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 2.0 HOST Type A Port
    • 3x USB 3.0 HOST Type A Ports
  • Other Features:
    • 1x RTC Battery socket
    • 1x 2-pin Fan header
    • 1x 2-pin Power input header
    • 1x Power button, 1x Boot button
  •  OS:
    • Windows 10/11
    • Debian/Ubuntu
  • Power:
    • 12V/2A (via USB Type-C)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 50°C
  • Mechanical:
    • 85 mm x 56 mm

Further information

Radxa guarantees availability of the Radxa X4 until at least September 2032. As of the publication date, the Radxa X4 can be pre-ordered from three distributors, but only in 4GB and 8GB RAM configurations.

AllNetChina offers the Radxa X4 with 4GB RAM and Wi-Fi 5 for $60.00. The 8GB RAM version with Wi-Fi 6 is priced at $80.00.

On Arace Tech, the Radxa X4 with 4GB RAM and Wi-Fi 6 is priced at $59.90, the 8GB RAM version with Wi-Fi 6 costs $79.90, and the 8GB RAM model with 64GB eMMC and Wi-Fi 6 is available for $89.00.

Similarly, AliExpress lists the board with 4GB RAM and Wi-Fi 5 for $60.00 and the 8GB RAM version with Wi-Fi 6 for $80.00.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...