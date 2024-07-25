Radxa X4 with Intel Alder Lake-N Processor and 2.5GbE LAN Now Available for Preorder

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Radxa has launched a new single board computer this month, featuring the Intel N100 low-power processor. It is now available for preorder from multiple distributors in 4GB and 8GB RAM configurations. Key features of this SBC include Wi-Fi 6, an M.2 slot for NVMe SSDs, and an RP2040 for GPIO support.

As previously stated, the Radxa X4 is equipped with an Intel Processor N100 that has four cores and four threads, with a maximum turbo frequency of 3.40 GHz and a 6 MB Intel Smart Cache. It also includes the Intel Gaussian & Neural Accelerator 3.0, Intel Image Processing Unit 6.0, and support for Intel Virtualization Technology.